LIVE: Haryana govt suspends mobile Internet in Nuh after Cong MLA arrest

Hours after Congress MLA Mamman Khan was arrested in connection with the July 31 Nuh violence, the Haryana government on Friday ordered the suspension of mobile Internet and the bulk SMS services in the district for two days. A government order in this regard does not mention anything about Khan's arrest though. Supreme Court adjourns to October 4 hearing on the bail plea of former Delhi minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia in connection with liquor policy irregularities case. Three days after rolling out its first Parivartan Yatra' from south Chhattisgarh, the BJP will kick-start the second such mass-contact programme from the northern part of the state on Friday, intensifying its campaign against the ruling Congress ahead of the upcoming assembly polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted engineers, saying their innovative minds and tireless dedication have been the backbone of our nation's progress. His tributes to them came on Engineer's Day, which is held to commemorate pioneering engineer and administrator M Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary. He was born in 1861. Read More