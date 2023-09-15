LIVE: Haryana govt suspends mobile Internet in Nuh after Cong MLA arrest

Hours after Congress MLA Mamman Khan was arrested in connection with the July 31 Nuh violence, the Haryana government on Friday ordered the suspension of mobile Internet and the bulk SMS services in the district for two days. A government order in this regard does not mention anything about Khan's arrest though.
Karnataka: Govt makes reading of Preamble to Constitution mandatory in schools, colleges
The Congress government in Karnataka on Thursday decided to make it mandatory for schools and colleges, both government-run and private, to read the Preamble to the Constitution every day.
On International Democracy Day, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah attended a reading of the Preamble near the Vidhana Soudha, the state Assembly, on Friday.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and fellow cabinet members Dr G Parameshwara, Ramalinga Reddy, Eshwar Khandre, KJ George, and Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad also attended the Preamble reading event.
1:06 PM
3 persons shot dead in clash between two groups in Patna
Three persons were shot dead in a clash between two groups in Fatuha area of Patna district in Bihar, police said on Friday.
The incident happened in Surga village around 10 pm on Thursday, said Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra.
"It started over a trivial matter but turned bloody. Shots were fired from both sides, resulting in the deaths of three persons. One person was injured and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Patna," he said.
12:58 PM
Russia expels two US diplomats, Washington vows to "respond appropriately"
The Russian government has expelled two US diplomats for allegedly maintaining contact with a Russian national who worked for the US Mission and is accused by Moscow of being an "informant," CNN reported. The two diplomats - Jeffrey Sillin and David Bernstein have been declared as "persona non grata," which implies that they have to leave the country within one week.
United States has condemned Russia's decision stating that Mosco was chosen "confrontation and escalation over constructive diplomatic engagement."
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry and the US Embassy in Moscow, US Ambassador Lynne Tracy was summoned to the Ministry on Thursday. Lynne Tracy was informed that the two diplomats - Jeffrey Sillin and David Bernstein have been declared as "persona non grata," which means they have to leave the country within a week.
12:23 PM
4 workers killed as service lift falls at under-construction society in Greater Noida
Four workers died Friday after a service lift had a free fall at an under-construction group housing society in Greater Noida West, also known as Noida Extension, officials said.
Five other workers suffered injuries and are hospitalised in critical condition, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Manish Verma said.
The incident took place at the under construction site of Amrapali Dream Valley society around 8.30 am, Additional DCP (Central Noida) Rajeev Dixit told PTI.
12:22 PM
Less than 10% Indian arbitrators on international panels are women: CJI
Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud has lamented that less than 10 per cent of all Indian arbitrators on various international panels are women, terming the situation as a diversity paradox.
The CJI was speaking at the inaugural session of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) South Asia Conference, 2023 on Thursday.
Justice Chandrachud hailed the fact that now various international arbitral institutions have curated regionally diverse panels of arbitrators.
12:06 PM
Around 22 nations exploring bilateral trade with India in rupee: Sitharaman
Around 22 countries were negotiating and exploring bilateral trade with India in rupees, Nirmala Sitharaman, the South Asian country's finance minister said on Friday.
"About 22 countries are negotiating and approaching us to see if bilateral trade can be held (in rupees). It is also because many of... those countries are running short of dollar," Sitharaman told news channel NDTV during an interview.
11:59 AM
Stalin launches Rs 1,000 monthly assistance scheme for women heads of families
The DMK government's flagship Rs 1,000 monthly financial assistance scheme for women was rolled out here on Friday by Chief Minister M K Stalin on the birth anniversary of Dravidian icon C N Annadurai.
Stalin launched the scheme here and distributed bank debit cards to several beneficiaries and state ministers rolled out the programme in their districts.
A basic income programme, it is named after former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and the state government has christened the assistance the "right" of women.
The government has identified as many as 1.06 crore women (1,06,50,000) as beneficiaries under the plan and the Rs 1,000 assistance is paid to beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer.
11:56 AM
Hours after Cong MLA's arrest, Haryana govt suspends mobile Internet in Nuh dist
Hours after Congress MLA Mamman Khan was arrested in connection with the July 31 Nuh violence, the Haryana government on Friday ordered the suspension of mobile Internet and the bulk SMS services in the district for two days.
A government order in this regard does not mention anything about Khan's arrest though.
"This order is issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of district Nuh in the state of Haryana and shall be in force with effect from September 15 (10:00hrs) to September 16 (2359hrs)," says the order issued by Home Department Additional Chief Secretary T V S N Prasad.
11:36 AM
PFI aiming to resurrect itself, launch new outfit through SDPI: Report
Members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) are preparing to launch a new outfit through its political front, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), sources have told ANI.
After the Central government banned the PFI in September, last September, the leaders and activists of the outfit have been actively inducting new members to form a youth front in association with the SDPI, sources said, adding that the SDPI has also dropped broad hints about the formation of a new outfit comprising youths.
The banned outfit has also introduced some changes to its old recruiting methods, sources told ANI, adding that the induction process now involves picking up 4 to 5 potential recruits from each area where the outfit is known to operate and providing them with training and funds to make them full-time activists.
11:31 AM
SC adjourns to Oct 4 hearing on bail plea of Manish Sisodia
Supreme Court adjourns to October 4 hearing on the bail plea of former Delhi minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia in connection with liquor policy irregularities case
11:21 AM
Hostel wardens, staff in Kota to undergo professional training as record student suicides rock coaching hub
Wardens and staff members of hostels in Kota will be given professional training in mess management, psychological and behavioural counselling, and other aspects of students' care to equip them to battle the rising number of suicides by aspirants in the coaching hub.
The move comes in wake of a record number of suicides this year by students preparing for engineering and medical entrance exams.
Three hostel associations in Kota -- Chambal Hostel Association, Coral Hostel Association and Kota Hostels Association -- have signed an MoU with the Jai Minesh Tribal University here to design special Hostel Management certificate courses for the wardens and staff.
11:16 AM
Infosys signs $1.5 billion contract to leverage AI solutions
India's second-largest software services exporter Infosys said it signed a $1.5 billion contract for a 15-year period with a "global company".
Under the deal, Infosys will provide enhanced digital experiences and business operation services, leveraging the company's platforms and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, it said on Thursday.
11:15 AM
Chandrababu Naidu files bail petitions in court in Skill Development Corporation case
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who has been remanded to 14 days in judicial custody for his alleged role in a multi-crore Skill Development Corporation scam, has filed two bail petitions, interim and regular, in a local court.
In the interim bail petition, Naidu denied all the allegations levelled against him and claimed that there was no prima facie evidence on record against him.
"We have filed two petitions, one is for interim bail and another for regular bail. However, the hearing may not be done today (Friday)," advocate G Subba Rao, a member of Naidu's legal team, told PTI.
11:14 AM
On Engineer's Day, PM Modi lauds them for contribution to nation's progress
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted engineers, saying their innovative minds and tireless dedication have been the backbone of our nation's progress.
His tributes to them came on Engineer's Day, which is held to commemorate pioneering engineer and administrator M Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary. He was born in 1861.
"Greetings to all hardworking engineers on Engineers' Day! Their innovative minds and tireless dedication have been the backbone of our nation's progress. From infrastructural marvels to tech breakthroughs, their contributions touch every aspect of our lives," Modi said on X.
11:13 AM
Kerala confirms one more Nipah virus case; total tally stands at 6
One more case of Nipah virus has been confirmed in Kerala, in a 39-year-old man in Kozhikode, pushing up the number of active cases of the brain-damaging virus in the State to four, state health department said on Friday.
With this the total tally of Nipah virus infections from the virus in Kerala has been recorded at six, including two deaths.
According to the state health minister's office, the 39-year-old patient is under observation in a hospital in Kozhikode.
The state government has strengthened measures to prevent the spread of the infection. Read More
11:13 AM
Nadda to flag off BJP's second Parivartan Yatra in poll-bound Chhattisgarh
Three days after rolling out its first Parivartan Yatra' from south Chhattisgarh, the BJP will kick-start the second such mass-contact programme from the northern part of the state on Friday, intensifying its campaign against the ruling Congress ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.
BJP national president JP Nadda will flag off the Parivartan Yatra (March of Change) from Jashpur district after offering prayers at Balaji temple in Jashpur town, a party functionary said.
The BJP chief will take off in a helicopter from Birsa Munda airport, Ranchi in neighbouring Jharkhand at 10:10 am and will land at the Police Ground helipad in Jashpur at 11 am, the party's state spokesperson Nalineesh Thokne said.
11:12 AM
Finance Ministry notifies 31 state benches of GST appellate tribunal
The Finance Ministry has notified 31 benches of GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) which will be set up in all states and Union Territories.
Setting up of state-level benches of GSTAT would help businesses by way of faster dispute resolution.
Currently, taxpayers aggrieved with ruling of tax authorities are required to move the respective High Courts. The resolution process takes a long time as High Courts are already burdened with backlog of cases and do not have a specialised bench to deal with GST cases. Read More