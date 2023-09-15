LIVE: Nadda to flag off BJP's 2nd Parivartan Yatra in Chhattisgarh

Three days after rolling out its first Parivartan Yatra' from south Chhattisgarh, the BJP will kick-start the second such mass-contact programme from the northern part of the state on Friday, intensifying its campaign against the ruling Congress ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted engineers, saying their innovative minds and tireless dedication have been the backbone of our nation's progress. His tributes to them came on Engineer's Day, which is held to commemorate pioneering engineer and administrator M Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary. He was born in 1861.
One more case of Nipah virus has been confirmed in Kerala, in a 39-year-old man in Kozhikode, pushing up the number of active cases of the brain-damaging virus in the State to four, state health department said on Friday. With this the total tally of Nipah virus infections from the virus in Kerala has been recorded at six, including two deaths.