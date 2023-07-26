LIVE: HC resumes hearing Gyanvapi mosque committee's appeal on ASI survey

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday resumed hearing a plea against a district court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi was built upon a temple. After hearing arguments in the matter on Tuesday, Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker had posted it for further hearing on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the mosque, moved the high court, a day after the Supreme Court halted the ASI survey till 5 pm Wednesday, allowing time for the mosque management committee to appeal against the lower court's order.
The Opposition parties have decided to move a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led central government in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said. Opposition members have resorted to protests and sloganeering in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, forcing repeated adjournments of the two Houses since the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20. "Opposition parties will be bringing a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha against the government tomorrow," Chowdhary, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, told ANI on Tuesday. Read More
Rajya Sabha members pay tribute to soldiers who sacrificed their lives in 1999 Kargil War
11:07 AM Jul 23
President Murmu visits birthplace of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Odisha's Cuttack
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday visited the birthplace of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Odisha's Cuttack where she will attend various programmes during the day. Accompanied by Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, she travelled around 30 km by road to reach Cuttack from Raj Bhavan in the state capital Bhubaneswar. Braving rains, people queued up on both sides of the road to have a glimpse of the president who hails from the state.
10:56 AM Jul 23
HC resumes hearing mosque committee's appeal against Gyanvapi ASI survey
The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday resumed hearing a plea against a district court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi was built upon a temple. After hearing arguments in the matter on Tuesday, Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker had posted it for further hearing on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the mosque, moved the high court, a day after the Supreme Court halted the ASI survey till 5 pm Wednesday, allowing time for the mosque management committee to appeal against the lower court's order.
10:51 AM Jul 23
It is question of Constitutional propriety of PM of country to attend Parliament, address it: MP Premchandran
10:39 AM Jul 23
Govt to table Bill in RS for inclusion of certain communities of Himachal in ST list
The Central Government is likely to introduce the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday to provide for the inclusion of certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the state of Himachal Pradesh. Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda will move the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Rajya Sabha in the second half of the session, on Wednesday, for its consideration and passage. The Bill seeks to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, with respect to its application to Himachal Pradesh. The Order lists the tribal communities deemed to be Scheduled Tribes in states and union territories.
10:22 AM Jul 23
Cong MP Gaurav Gogoi files the No Confidence Motion against the Government in Lok Sabha
10:10 AM Jul 23
PM Modi pays tributes to fallen soldiers on 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas
10:03 AM Jul 23
Congress calls meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs in party parl office at 10 am
The Congress party on Tuesday called for a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs in the party's parliamentary office at 10 am. The Congress has also issued a three-line whip for its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the Parliament today. Significantly, the Opposition parties have decided to move a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led central government in the Lok Sabha today.
9:44 AM Jul 23
I salute those brave sons, who sacrificed everything for the protection of the motherland: Rajnath
9:33 AM Jul 23
'Shocked and horrified' by the video of extreme attack on two women in Manipur: US
The US is "shocked and horrified" by the video of an extreme attack on two women in Manipur and supports the Indian Government's efforts to seek justice for them, a senior Biden administration official has said.
The video showing two women being paraded naked and molested by a group of men on May 4 in Kangpokpi district surfaced on July 19, attracting condemnation countrywide.
“We were shocked and horrified by the video of this extreme attack on two women in Manipur. We convey our profound sympathies to the survivors of this act of gender-based violence and support the Indian Government's efforts to seek justice for them,” Vedant Patel, Deputy Spokesperson of the State Department, told reporters at his daily news conference on Tuesday.
9:30 AM Jul 23
Rajnath Singh lays a wreath at Kargil War Memorial in Drass and pays tribute to martyrs
9:28 AM Jul 23
Oppn plans to move no-confidence motion against govt in Lok Sabha, says Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary
The Opposition parties have decided to move a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led central government in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said. Opposition members have resorted to protests and sloganeering in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, forcing repeated adjournments of the two Houses since the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20. "Opposition parties will be bringing a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha against the government tomorrow," Chowdhary, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, told ANI on Tuesday.
9:14 AM Jul 23
Indian Army conducts event to mark 24th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas
On the occasion of the 24th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, a briefing was conducted at Lamochen (Dras) on Tuesday by Indian Army. The event commenced with an audio-visual narration of the battles which showcased the Kargil War as it unfolded.
The Kargil War saw soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces fight in the most challenging terrain under harsh weather conditions leading to the defeat of the enemy in Dras, Kargil and Batalik Sectors. The vivid narrations, in the backdrop of the very mountains where the fierce battles were fought, recreated scenes of each battle and the venue reverberated with tales of bravery and sacrifice of our soldiers.