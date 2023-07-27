LIVE: Floor leaders of Oppn alliance INDIA to meet today to discuss issues

The Opposition has used a parliamentary tool of no-confidence motion to express its lack of confidence in the government but this time they are using it to compel Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a statement in the House on the Manipur issue that has stalled the Parliament for five consecutive days.
Congress MP gives adjournment notice in LS to discuss border situation
Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.
In his letter to the Secretary-General, Lok Sabha, Manish Tewari said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to have a discussion on the border situation with China."
9:20 AM Jul 23
HC to resume hearing on plea against ASI survey on Gyanvapi premises
The Allahabad High Court will on Thursday resume hearing on a plea against a Varanasi district court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque was built upon a temple.
The matter is listed for hearing in the court of Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker at 3:30 pm.
9:05 AM Jul 23
IMD predicts heavy rainfall, issues orange alert for 9 districts in HP
The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in the nine Himachal Pradesh districts including Shimla, Solan and Mandi.
"We have issued orange alerts for the Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Bilaspur, Kangra, Chamba, Hamirpur and Una districts during the next three days. The rain will continue in the near future. If we see the records of the past 100 years, this year will be the highest rainfall year as it has broken all old records so far in the state," said Surender Paul, head of IMD (Shimla), on Wednesday.
9:05 AM Jul 23
Kapil Sibal to appear for DPAP during hearings on Article 370 in SC
Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal will appear on behalf of the DPAP during hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 in the Supreme Court, the Ghulam Nabi Azad-led party said on Wednesday.
The Supreme Court will commence day-to-day hearing from August 2 on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 that bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.
9:04 AM Jul 23
Oppn moves no-confidence motion, floor leaders of INDIA to meet today
The Opposition has used a parliamentary tool of no-confidence motion to express its lack of confidence in the government but this time they are using it to compel Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a statement in the House on the Manipur issue that has stalled the Parliament for five consecutive days.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accepted the Opposition's no confidence motion brought to the House by Congress Party MP Gaurav Gogoi against the Government earlier today, saying that he will speak to leaders of all parties and announce when the discussion on the motion will be taken up.