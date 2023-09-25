LIVE: Cong to hold press conferences in 21 cities to 'expose' govt today

The Congress will hold press conferences in 21 cities on Monday in which 21 women leaders will "expose the Modi government" on the issue of women's reservation, the party said. While MP Rajani Patil will hold a press conference in Ahmedabad, Mahila Congress chief Netta D'Souza will hold a presser in Hyderabad. Ranjeet Ranjan will hold a press conference in Bhubaneswar, Alka Lamba in Jaipur, Amee Yagnik in Mumbai, Ragini Nayak in Ranchi and Shama Mohamed in Srinagar, among others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega congregation of BJP workers here in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Monday. The 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' is being organised on the birth anniversary of Jana Sangh co-founder Deendayal Upadhyaya to mark the formal culmination of the BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras' that crisscrossed the length and breadth of the state, party leaders said. Ahead of Chhattisgarh assembly elections due later this year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will launch Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Nyay Yojna (MGANY) in Bilaspur district on Monday. This scheme is aimed at providing financial assistance to the homeless and families having kutcha houses in rural areas. Read More