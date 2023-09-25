Home / India News / LIVE: Cong to hold press conferences in 21 cities to 'expose' govt today
LiveNew Update

LIVE: Cong to hold press conferences in 21 cities to 'expose' govt today

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 10:51 AM IST
The Congress will hold press conferences in 21 cities on Monday in which 21 women leaders will "expose the Modi government" on the issue of women's reservation, the party said. While MP Rajani Patil will hold a press conference in Ahmedabad, Mahila Congress chief Netta D'Souza will hold a presser in Hyderabad. Ranjeet Ranjan will hold a press conference in Bhubaneswar, Alka Lamba in Jaipur, Amee Yagnik in Mumbai, Ragini Nayak in Ranchi and Shama Mohamed in Srinagar, among others.

10:51 AM

Ahead of PM Modi's Bhopal visit, Uma Bharti raises demand for OBC quota within women's reservation Bill

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled arrival in Bhopal, senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Monday said she expects the PM to give a “positive signal” about carving out a quota for OBCs within the recently passed women's reservation Bill. Earlier last week, Bharti had expressed her disappointment for not including the OBC (Other Backward Classes) quota within the constitutional amendment bill which provided 33 per cent reservation to women in Lok Sabha and state legislatures.

10:41 AM

Rahul Gandhi arrives in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, will launch rural housing scheme in Bilaspur

During the program, the Congress leader will launch 413 development works worth Rs 597.61 crore for the people of the district. He will also distribute Rs 25 thousand of the first instalment to 1 lakh 30 thousand beneficiaries of "Pradhan Mantri Awas Gramin Yojana". Rahul Gandhi will also participate in distributing an amount of Rs 5 crore to the beneficiaries of the "Chief Minister Construction Workers Housing Assistance Scheme." Additionally, he will also gift many development works including community building to the district.

10:37 AM

Russia's air defence systems destroys four Ukraine-drones over Black Sea

Russian air defence systems destroyed four Ukraine-launched drones over the northwestern part of the Black Sea and over the Crimean Peninsula, Russia's defence ministry said on Monday. "It was not immediately known whether there was any damage or injuries as a result of the reported attacks," reports Reuters.

10:10 AM

PM Modi to engage with academic leaders at 'G20 University Connect' on Sept 26

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is set to host an event, 'G20 University Connect,' on Tuesday, September 26, facilitating an interaction between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the academic community. The event, scheduled to take place at Bharat Mandapam, will bring together Vice-Chancellors, principals, faculty members, and students from universities and colleges across the nation.

9:50 AM

Chinese envoy calls for strengthening bilateral ties amid row over visa denial to Indian wushu players

Amid controversy over China's decision to deny visas to three Indian wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh for the Asian Games, Chinese envoy Zha Liyou has called for strengthening bilateral relations on a healthy and stable track. Currently, relations between the two countries are "generally stable, and the leaders of the two countries maintain dialogue and communication", said Liyou, Chinese consul general in Kolkata.

9:42 AM

BJP's Kishan Reddy attacks BRS over friendship with 'anti-women' AIMIM

Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy has sought to know how the ruling BRS can maintain a friendship with the AIMIM which voted against the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament. Though the issue of women's reservation has been a part of public discourse in the country for many decades, no party or leader has been able to take it to its logical end, he told reporters on Sunday.

9:29 AM

EAM Jaishankar holds bilateral meetings with global counterparts on UNGA sidelines

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a series of bilateral meetings with his global counterparts on the sidelines of the high-level UN General Assembly session in New York, exchanging views on reforming multilateralism and cooperation in G20.

9:17 AM

Russia's Lavrov to visit North Korea in Oct as part of follow-up measure

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that he will visit North Korea in October as part of follow-up measures to the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong earlier this month, Yonhap News Agency reported.

He made the remarks during a press conference at the United Nations headquarters in New York. Lavrov said that his upcoming visit to North Korea follows the agreement between Putin and Kim Jong Un.

On September 13, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un held a meeting at a Russian spaceport. According to observers, Putin's visit to Pyongyang will be discussed during Lavrov's visit to North Korea, according to Yonhap News Agency report. Notably, Putin earlier this month accepted Kim Jong Un's invitation to visit Russia.

9:16 AM

TN govt seeking Centre's support to settle Cauvery row: DMK's Tiruchi Siva

DMK Rajya Sabha member Tiruchi Siva on Sunday said that the Tamil Nadu government is seeking the Central government's support to settle the ongoing Cauvery dispute with Karnataka amicably.

"As per the Supreme Court order and as per the (Cauvery) tribunal award Tamil Nadu government is trying all its efforts through legal process and in all possible manners seeking the support of the Union government and its Jal Shakti Minister as well as coordinating through all the possible sources to settle this issue amicably. We want only water for the farmers in Tamil Nadu not any dispute with any other state," Siva told ANI.

9:14 AM

France will end its military presence in Niger, pull ambassador: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday that France will end its military presence in Niger and pull its ambassador out of the country after its democratically elected president was deposed in a coup.

France has maintained some 1,500 troops in Niger since the July coup and refused a request by the new junta for its ambassador to leave. With tensions mounting, Macron said that he told the ousted President Bazoum on Sunday that France has decided to bring back its ambassador, and in the coming hours our ambassador and several diplomats will return to France. And we will put an end to our military cooperation with the Niger authorities.

He noted that France's military presence in Niger was in response to a request from Niger's government at the time.

9:14 AM

24 roads in 5 districts blocked due to rain-related incidents in Himachal

Almost three months after monsoon hit parts of Himachal Pradesh, heavy rainfall picked up pace again, blocking twenty-four roads in five districts of the state.

According to the data by the State Disaster Management Authority, "16 roads remain blocked in Lahaul-Spiti district, 4 in Shimla, 2 in Kullu and 1 each in Kangra and Kinnaur districts."

As per data from the State Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, "Since the onset of monsoon fury in the state, 468 people have died, 487 injured and 40 are missing."

"2,647 houses have been completely damaged, 1,129 houses damaged partially, 320 shops damaged and 5,977 cowsheds damaged," it said.

 

9:13 AM

40% of Pakistan's population lives below poverty line: World Bank

Pakistan's 40 per cent of the population lives below the poverty line, as per the World Bank, Dawn reported.

Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

The country now needs to take a look at its policy decisions driven by strong vested interests of military, political and business leaders, as per the World Bank.

The warning by the financial institution comes ahead of the new election cycle so that the upcoming government can make early choices.

9:12 AM

No volatility jump in Indian bonds after JPMorgan inclusion, says BlackRock

Indian bond markets won't see a jump in volatility in the near-term after JPMorgan announced India's inclusion in its widely tracked emerging market debt index, BlackRock's head of Asia Pacific fixed income said on Friday.

JPMorgan said 23 Indian Government Bonds (IGBs) with a combined notional value of $330 billion were eligible for inclusion in its Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM) index and index suite, benchmarked by about $236 billion in global funds.

Neeraj Seth, chief investment officer and head of APAC fundamental fixed income at BlackRock, expects inflows of around $20 billion to $25 billion into India after the maximum weight threshold of 10% is achieved on the GBI-EM index.

9:12 AM

Rahul Gandhi to launch rural housing scheme in poll-bound Chhattisgarh today    

Ahead of Chhattisgarh assembly elections due later this year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will launch Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Nyay Yojna (MGANY) in Bilaspur district on Monday.

This scheme is aimed at providing financial assistance to the homeless and families having kutcha houses in rural areas.

At 'Awas Nyay Sammelan', Gandhi and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will disburse the first instalment of Rs 25,000 each to 1,30,000 beneficiaries for the construction of houses, officials said.

9:04 AM

PM Modi to address mega meet of BJP workers in Bhopal ahead of polls    

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega congregation of BJP workers here in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

The 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' is being organised on the birth anniversary of Jana Sangh co-founder Deendayal Upadhyaya to mark the formal culmination of the BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras' that crisscrossed the length and breadth of the state, party leaders said.

This will be the third visit of the prime minister to Madhya Pradesh in the past 45 days where the ruling party is locked in a close contest with Congress.

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 8:55 AM IST

