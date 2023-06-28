LIVE: Allahabad HC issues notice to writer Manoj Muntashir over Adipurush

Allahabad High Court on Tuesday allowed an application to include Manoj Muntashir Shukla, the dialogue writer of 'Adipurush', as a respondent in a plea seeking a stay on the film's screening.
Moderate to heavy rain likely in Goa today, says IMD
Goa is likely to receive moderate to heavy spells of rain on Wednesday, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD). It further said that clouds are present over the talukas of the North Goa and South Goa districts, and they are moving toward the east. "Moderate to Heavy spells of rain and winds gusting to around 40 to 50 kmph very likely at most places over North Goa and South Goa districts during next 3-4 hours," IMD, Goa said in a bulletin issued at 1:20 AM.
9:02 AM Jun 23
Nato warns against underestimating Russian forces, increases preparedness
NATO's chief has said that the power of Russia's military shouldn't be underestimated following the weekend mutiny against it by Wagner Group mercenaries, and said the alliance has increased its readiness to confront Russia in recent days.
Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance may decide to further boost its strength and readiness to face Russia and its ally Belarus when NATO leaders meet in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius on July 11-12.
9:01 AM Jun 23
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami holds review meeting as monsoon hits state
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday held a review meeting with the divisional and district level officers in view of heavy rains during the monsoon season at the Circuit House.
"Today in Kathgodam (Nainital) held a meeting with the higher officials regarding the development works of the area. During this, in view of the alert issued by the Meteorological Department, instructions were given to fix all the arrangements related to disaster management at the earliest," read a rough translation of the Chief Minister's tweet in Hindi.
9:01 AM Jun 23
Adipurush row: Allahabad HC issues notice to writer Manoj Muntashir
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday allowed an application to include Manoj Muntashir Shukla, the dialogue writer of 'Adipurush', as a respondent in a plea seeking a stay on the film's screening.
The court also issued a notice to Muntashir Shukla.