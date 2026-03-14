Brics divided on West Asia conflict as India works to build consensus

India on Saturday admitted that a common BRICS position on the West Asia conflict remains elusive due to "differing views" among member-nations and New Delhi is engaged to forge a consensus on the issue.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, without naming any country, said some BRICS members are directly involved in the conflict, which has impacted finding a unified stance for the grouping.

India is the current chair of the influential bloc, which recently expanded to include Iran, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and some other countries.

Iran's counter-offensive against the UAE and other Gulf nations following the February 28 US-Israel strikes on Iranian targets has triggered some disquiet within the grouping.

As the current chair of the BRICS, India is now navigating the challenge of finding a common position for the bloc on the conflict. "Some members of the BRICS are directly involved in the current situation in the West Asia region, which has impacted forging a consensus on a common BRICS position on the ongoing conflict," Jaiswal said at a media briefing. He said India has been facilitating discussions among the BRICS members through the Sherpa channel. The last Sherpa meeting was held virtually on March 12. "We are trying our best to develop a position but because of differing positions, it has been difficult. In addition, our leadership is also engaged with member-countries of BRICS," Jaiswal said.