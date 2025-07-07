Brics must reflect credibility, lead Global South by example: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for Brics to act as a catalyst for global cooperation and a multipolar world, urging the grouping to lead by example and meet the expectations of the Global South.

Speaking at the Outreach Session on 'Strengthening Multilateralism, Economic-Financial Affairs and Artificial Intelligence' at the 17th Brics Summit here, Modi said the strength of the bloc lies in its diversity and shared commitment to multipolarity.

"The diversity of the Brics group and our firm belief in multipolarity are our greatest strengths. We must reflect on how Brics can serve as a guiding force for a multipolar world in times to come," the prime minister said.

ALSO READ: PM Modi meets Cuban President, discusses pharma, UPI at Brics Summit He stressed that to be taken seriously on the global stage, Brics must first improve its internal systems. In a post on X he said,"First, emphasis should be on improving our own systems so that our credibility is boosted when we call for reformed multilateralism. This is important considering economic cooperation within Brics has been steadily progressing." "While sanctioning projects through the Brics New Development Banks (NDBs), there must be a focus on demand-driven decision-making, long-term financial sustainability and maintaining a healthy credit rating," he added. Underscoring the need to meet the expectations of the Global South, Prime Minister Modi said Brics must share innovations in agriculture and science.

"The Global South has expectations from us. To fulfill them, we must follow the principle of 'Lead by Example'. India is fully committed to working shoulder to shoulder with all partners to achieve mutual goals," he said. Modi highlighted the Brics Agricultural Research Platform established in India as a model to exchange best practices in agri-biotech, precision farming and climate adaptation. He also proposed the creation of a Brics Science and Research Repository to extend the benefits of collaboration to other developing nations. ALSO READ: Decade-old Brics ambition to push local currency remains a pipe dream On global supply chains, he called for cooperation on critical minerals and technologies, warning against their weaponisation.