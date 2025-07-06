Will reveal names of TMC leaders causing chaos on college campuses: Suvendu

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said that he would release the names of 50 leaders of the TMC's students' wing who are allegedly targeting pupils, specifically women, like Monojit Mishra, the prime accused in the rape case at a law college in south Kolkata.

Adhikari alleged that all these leaders belong to the 'bhaipo (nephew) gang', an apparent reference to TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who is the nephew of CM Mamata Banerjee.

"This is one of the main factors why I left the TMC in 2020. I was not ready to tolerate their excesses," he said.

"I will release on Tuesday afternoon the names of at least 50 members of 'bhaipo gang' who are running havoc on the campuses," he said. Adhikari announced that on August 9, the first anniversary of the rape and murder of the RG Kar hospital doctor, three rallies would be organised and all of them will converge at state secretariat Nabanna in Howrah, demanding justice from the government. ALSO READ: Gangrape accused consumed liquor in guard room after crime: Kolkata Police "The parents of our murdered sister will be at the forefront of one of the rallies. Thousands of people, without party colours, will march to Nabanna. I urge the chief minister to reach Nabanna the previous night, as she will not be able to enter or leave the building once thousands of people take to the street," he said.