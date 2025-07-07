Monday, July 07, 2025 | 08:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi meets Cuban President, discusses pharma, UPI at Brics Summit

PM Modi meets Cuban President, discusses pharma, UPI at Brics Summit

The two leaders agreed to work on issues of concern to the global South, including in the areas of health, pandemics and climate change

PM Modi, Cuba President

PM Narendra Modi met with President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez of Cuba Image: X@narendramodi

Press Trust of India Rio de Janeiro
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 8:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez on Sunday discussed ways to bolster bilateral ties across key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, traditional medicine and digital public infrastructure during a meeting on the sidelines of the 17th Brics Summit.

According to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both leaders also exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in areas including Ayurveda, Unified Payment Interface (UPI), disaster management, and capacity building.

The two leaders agreed to work on issues of concern to the global South, including in the areas of health, pandemics and climate change. They appreciated the cooperation between the two countries in the multilateral arena, the statement added.

 

"PM Narendra Modi met with President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez of Cuba on the sidelines of the 17th Brics Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

He posted, "Both leaders exchanged views on various facets of India-Cuba relationship including in the areas of economic cooperation, biotechnology, pharma, Ayurveda and traditional medicine, Digital Public Infrastructure and UPI, disaster management, and capacity building.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

EAM Jaishankar with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov

EAM Jaishankar meets Russian counterpart at sidelines of BRICS summit

PremiumHAL Chairman and Managing Director DK Sunil

The case for a second fighter jet maker in India isn't compelling: HAL CMD

Gaza, Gaza strike

Israeli airstrikes kill 38 Palestinians as negotiation team heads to Qatar

The AH-64E Version 6 is the latest variant of the American Apache combat helicopter, featuring upgraded sensors, software, and weapons for operations in contested battlefields. Photo: BOEING

Govt bolsters self-reliance in warfighting with indigenous weapon purchases

Modi, Narendra Modi

Global South is victim of 'double standards': PM Modi at Brics Summit

Topics : BRICS Summit Cuba BRICS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 8:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon