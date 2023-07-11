Brij Bhushan molested wrestlers; liable to be prosecuted, says Delhi Police

In its chargesheet based on "investigation so far" into the allegations by several wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Delhi Police said that he was "liable to be prosecuted and punished for offences", The Indian Express (IE) reported on Tuesday.

Singh has charges of sexual harassment, molestation and stalking against him.

In the chargesheet dated June 13, the Delhi Police has also invoked Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), 354 A (sexual harassment) and 354 D (stalking) against Singh.

It added that in one case, harassment was "repeated and continuing".





"The accused may please be summoned to face trial and witnesses named in the list of witnesses appended with the chargesheet may be called for their examination along with documents mentioned with their names," the chargesheet stated, as quoted by IE.

The investigators spoke to 108 witnesses, of whom 15 corroborated the allegations made by the wrestlers. It added that the wrestlers alleged 15 incidents of sexual harassment that, include 10 episodes of inappropriate touching, intimidation and stalking.

In the annexure of the chargesheet, it has been added that when questioned by Delhi Police, Singh "denied all allegations" and claimed that he had never met the wrestlers and did not have their phone numbers.

Last week, a Delhi court summoned Singh in the case of sexual harassment of women wrestlers and said there was sufficient evidence to proceed against him.

Taking cognisance of the charge sheet, additional chief metropolitan magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal directed Singh to appear before the court on July 18.

The court also summoned Vinod Tomar, suspended assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India.

It directed the SHO of Connaught Place Police Station to execute the summons against both the accused.

The judge said he was giving a short date, noting that both the accused reside in Delhi.