BSF choppers rescues 45 villagers trapped in flood-hit village in Jammu

In a daring operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) pressed its helicopter to launch a high-risk rescue operation to evacuate 45 civilians, including women and children who were trapped in their flooded village in Akhnoor sector near here on Wednesday, officials said.

The rescue mission by the BSF was launched after police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams failed to shift the marooned population of Fathu Kotli village in Garkhal area owing to the continuous rise in the Chenab river, which is presently flowing several feet above its evacuation level of 42 feet, the officials said.