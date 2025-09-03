Delhi HC directs govt to clear pending EV subsidies, raps delay in payments

A division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhayaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said the government cannot use the absence of a fixed timeline in the 2020 Delhi Electric Vehicles Policy as a reason to delay payments.

“The government is taking shield of the fact that the Delhi Electric Vehicles Policy does not provide any fixed timeline for disbursal of subsidy. Such a ground, in our opinion, is not available for the government,” the court said, reported Bar and Bench.

Subsidy held up despite funds

The Bench noted that the government has enough funds but the distribution has been delayed due to procedural issues. It ordered the state transport department to quickly set up a dedicated bank account to ensure the subsidies are released without further delay.

The plea highlighted that many buyers who purchased EVs in Delhi are still waiting for their subsidies. The 2020 policy provides financial incentives to encourage people to buy electric vehicles, with a target of making 25 per cent of new vehicle registrations in the city electric.

According to the scheme, buyers pay the full price at the dealership and later receive a reimbursement from the government. However, according to RTI data cited by the petitioner, more than ₹48 crore in subsidies is yet to be paid, the news report said.