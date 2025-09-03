LIVE news: Rahul Gandhi urges PM Modi to announce special flood relief for four states

In the wake of widespread destruction caused by floods, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately announce a special relief package for Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh, while speeding up relief and rescue operations.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said, "Modiji, floods have caused massive destruction in Punjab. The situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand is also extremely worrying."

"In such difficult times, your attention and the active help of the central government is extremely necessary. Thousands of families are struggling to save their homes, lives and loved ones," Gandhi wrote in a Hindi post on X.

He urged the government to "announce a special relief package immediately for these states, especially for farmers — and accelerate relief and rescue operations." Gandhi also issued a video statement reiterating his demand, adding, "It is saddening to see people struggle to save their families. Modi Ji it is the responsibility of the government to protect people. Immediately prepare a special relief package for the protection of these people."

AAP sends relief trucks to Punjab

On Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispatched trucks carrying relief materials from Delhi to flood-affected Punjab, with the party's state president Saurabh Bharadwaj leading the first consignment.

Kejriwal posted on X, "AAP's Delhi state president Saurabh Bhardwaj is reaching Punjab with flood relief materials. From Delhi, every day, our leaders, MLAs, MPs, and common people will also go to Punjab with trucks carrying flood relief materials and provide their services there."

He added, "Many RWAs and businessmen are also contributing at their levels. People from across the country are extending their support to Punjab. The entire country stands with Punjab."