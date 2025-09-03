Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, commonly called Eid-e-Milad or Mawlid, is a significant Islamic holiday that honors the Prophet Muhammad's birth anniversary. Muslims around the world commemorate the day by thinking back on the teachings and life of the Prophet, who also died on that day.

On the 12th day of Rabi' al-Awwal and as per the third month in the Islamic calendar, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi is observed. This year, in 2025, it will begin on the evening of Wednesday, September 3rd, and until Thursday, September 4th. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was born in Mecca in 570 CE.

Eid-e-Milad-Un Nabi 2025 date

History and significance of Eid-e-Milad

The first people to formally commemorate the anniversary of Prophet Muhammad's birth were the Fatimids, who did so in the early Islamic era. Many Muslims think that on the 12th of Rabi' al-Awwal in 570 CE, the Prophet was born in Mecca. Although the Arabic word "Mawlid" literally translates to "birth," some people also observe Eid-e-Milad as a day to remember the Prophet's death anniversary.

ALSO READ: Bank holidays in Sept 2025: Complete list of holidays, detail inside Egypt hosted the first recognized celebration, but throughout the 11th century, it quickly spread and gained popularity. The event was first primarily observed by the dominant Shia tribe in the area, but by the 12th century, celebrations had spread to Syria, Morocco, Turkey, and Spain. Some Sunni Muslim sects began to observe it as well after thereafter. How to celebrate Eid-e-Milad 2025? Egypt was the first place to celebrate Eid-e-Milad. Prayers, speeches, and recounted verses from the Holy Quran were also part of the early celebrations. They included a huge public feast as well. Caliphs, who were regarded as the Prophet's representatives, were members of the royal clan who oversaw the celebrations. Sufi influence led to several modifications in the celebration customs over time, including public speeches, animal sacrifices, torchlight processions at night, and a public banquet.

Devotees from all over the world get together with their loved ones on this occasion, attend the mosque, and offer prayers while wearing garlands and holy cloth as a sign of their devotion. In the Muslim faith, it is a customary ritual that is thought to establish a connection between devotees and the divine. People greet and embrace one another following prayers and spiritual practice in the mosque and dargah. Devotees decorate their homes with flowers and colorful lights. To encourage cooperation and peace in the neighborhood, people raise green flags in their mosques and homes and dress in new attire. Muslims from all over the world come to India to worship and ask for blessings at well-known locations like Haji Ali Dargah, Ajmer Sharif, and Nizamuddin Auliya.

Eid Mubarak 2025: Eid-e-Milad best wishes and messages to share • Wishing you a blessed Milad un-Nabi! May peace and joy be with you always. • Happy Milad un-Nabi! May the light of the Prophet guide you in every step. • Eid Milad un-Nabi Mubarak! May your heart be filled with peace and love.

• On this holy Milad, may your life be filled with blessings and good deeds. Eid Mubarak! • Wishing you all the joy and blessings on this special day of Milad un-Nabi! • May the Prophet’s teachings guide you to success and happiness. Happy Milad un-Nabi! • Eid Milad un-Nabi Mubarak! May this blessed day fill your heart with peace and serenity. • May this Milad bring you peace, love, and endless blessings. Happy Eid Milad un-Nabi!

• On this blessed Milad, may your prayers be answered and your heart be at peace. • Wishing you endless blessings on this special day! Eid Milad un-Nabi Mubarak! • Eid Milad un-Nabi Mubarak! May your life be full of happiness and success. • May this Milad un-Nabi bring you closer to Allah and His Prophet. Eid Mubarak! • Wishing you and your family a blessed Milad un-Nabi! May Allah’s blessings be with you. • On this sacred day, may Allah’s love and guidance be with you. Eid Milad un-Nabi Mubarak!

• Eid Milad un-Nabi Mubarak! May your prayers be answered and your heart filled with faith. • May the Prophet’s light guide you always and bless your life with peace. Happy Milad un-Nabi! • Wishing you a joyful and peaceful Milad un-Nabi! May love and faith always guide your way. • Eid Milad un-Nabi Mubarak! May your heart shine with the light of the Prophet’s teachings.

