BSF intercepts another drone coming from Pakistan in Punjab's Ferozepur

The Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted another drone suspected to have come from Pakistan to Indian territory near the village of Tindi Wala in the Ferozepur District of Punjab on Monday.

"As per the laid-down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted to stop the misadventure by smugglers," said BSF.

There have been many instances of BSF-recovered drones, used by drug smugglers, that have come from across the Pakistan border in Punjab.

On Sunday, BSF recovered a China-made quadcopter drone in the Bharopal village of Punjab's Amritsar.

"Yet another attempt by smugglers to smuggle narcotics via drone was foiled by BSF and Punjab Police," said BSF which is responsible for guarding the 3,323 km India-Pakistan border running along Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh.

In a similar incident on Sunday itself, a joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police recovered a drone in the Nesta village of Punjab's Amritsar.

According to BSF, the China-made Quadcopter was recovered from the outskirts of the Nesta village in Amritsar.