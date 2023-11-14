Home / India News / BSF intercepts another drone coming from Pakistan in Punjab's Ferozepur

BSF intercepts another drone coming from Pakistan in Punjab's Ferozepur

"As per the laid-down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted to stop the misadventure by smugglers," said BSF

ANI
Photo: ANI Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 7:47 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted another drone suspected to have come from Pakistan to Indian territory near the village of Tindi Wala in the Ferozepur District of Punjab on Monday.

"As per the laid-down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted to stop the misadventure by smugglers," said BSF.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

There have been many instances of BSF-recovered drones, used by drug smugglers, that have come from across the Pakistan border in Punjab.

On Sunday, BSF recovered a China-made quadcopter drone in the Bharopal village of Punjab's Amritsar.

"Yet another attempt by smugglers to smuggle narcotics via drone was foiled by BSF and Punjab Police," said BSF which is responsible for guarding the 3,323 km India-Pakistan border running along Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh.

In a similar incident on Sunday itself, a joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police recovered a drone in the Nesta village of Punjab's Amritsar.

According to BSF, the China-made Quadcopter was recovered from the outskirts of the Nesta village in Amritsar.

Also Read

Two BSF personnel injured as Pak Rangers open fire along IB in Jammu

BSF, Punjab Police recover another Pak drone near international border

Army conducts patrolling along LoC in J-K's Poonch ahead of I-Day

Over 15 kg drugs dropped in Punjab by Pakistan drones recovered by BSF

Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in J&K's Kupwara, 1 terrorist killed

Goyal arrives in San Francisco; begins bilateral with IPEF partner nations

RML Hospital in Delhi to open special pollution OPD amid worsening levels

India-UK FTA: EAM hopes two sides will find 'landing point' which will work

Delhi pollution: NDMC doubles parking fee to discourage use of pvt vehicles

Bikanervala cheif Kedarnath Aggarwal, once a street vendor, passes away

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BSFPakistan PunjabDrones

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first time

G Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023

Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyas

Indian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci study

Palm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption

Next Story