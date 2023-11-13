Home / India News / Delhi pollution: NDMC doubles parking fee to discourage use of pvt vehicles

Delhi pollution: NDMC doubles parking fee to discourage use of pvt vehicles

Parking sites between Rajpath and AIIMS, including those at Sarojini Nagar market, Khan Market, Lodhi Road, INA, AIIMS and Safdarjung, fall in the NDMC area

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Picture courtesy: www.delhimetro.net

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 11:20 PM IST
Amid high pollution levels in the national capital, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has doubled the charges for parking sites managed by it to discourage people from using private vehicles.

There are a total of 91 parking sites in the NDMC area. While 41 of these are managed by the NDMC, the maintenance of others has been outsourced to other agencies.

Parking sites between Rajpath and AIIMS, including those at Sarojini Nagar market, Khan Market, Lodhi Road, INA, AIIMS and Safdarjung, fall in the NDMC area. These sites witness heavy traffic.

"Keeping in view the climatic conditions, the parking fees (off road/on road) has been enhanced to twice the existing (amount) to discourage private transport for the parking managed by NDMC through its own staff till 31st January 2024," an official notification stated.

The NDMC presently charges Rs 20 per hour and a maximum of Rs 100 per day for four-wheelers parked at surface parking sites and Rs 10 per hour and a maximum of Rs 50 per day for two-wheelers. The monthly charges for four-wheelers are fixed at Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 for two-wheelers.

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 11:20 PM IST

