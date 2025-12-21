Home / India News / BSF recruitment: Ex-Agniveer quota hiked to 50%, age relaxation allowed

BSF recruitment: Ex-Agniveer quota hiked to 50%, age relaxation allowed

In addition, candidates from the first batch of ex-Agniveers will be eligible for an upper age relaxation of up to five years

BSF, Army, Soldier, Indian Army
Border Security Force (Photo: PTI)
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has substantially raised the reservation for former Agniveers in the recruitment of constables in the Border Security Force, increasing it from 10 per cent to 50 per cent, as per a notification published in the Gazette.

In addition, candidates from the first batch of ex-Agniveers will be eligible for an upper age relaxation of up to five years, while those from subsequent batches will receive a three-year age concession.

"By direct recruitment (including fifty per cent vacancies shall be reserved for ex-Agniveers in every recruitment year, ten per cent from ex-Servicemen and upto three per cent for absorption of annual vacancy amongst Combatised Constable (Tradesmen)," the Ministry made the announcement through a notification issued on December 18, making fresh rules further to amend the Border Security Force, General Duty Cadre (Non-Gazetted) Recruitment Rules, 2015.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clauses (b) and (c) of sub-section (2) of section 141 of the Border Security Force Act,1968 (47 of 1968), the Central Government hereby makes the following rules further to amend the Border Security Force, General Duty Cadre (Non-Gazetted) Recruitment Rules, 2015, namely:-1. (1) These rules may be called the Border Security Force, General Duty Cadre (Non-Gazetted) Recruitment (Amendment) Rules. 2025. (2) They shall come into force on the date of their publication in the Official Gazette," the notification mentions.As per the new rules, "fifty per cent vacancies in the BSF shall be reserved for ex-Agniveers in every recruitment year, ten per cent from ex-servicemen and upto three per cent for absorption of annual vacancy amongst combatised constables (tradesmen) by direct recruitment."

"In the first phase, the recruitment shall be conducted by the Nodal Force for fifty per cent vacancies earmarked for ex-Agniveers. In the second phase, recruitment shall be conducted by the Staff Selection Commission for candidates other than ex-Agniveers for the remaining forty-seven per cent (including ten per cent ex-Servicemen) for the vacancies alongwith the unfilled vacancies of ex-Agniveers in a specific category in the first stage. The vacancies for female candidates shall be calculated on a year-to-year basis by the Director General Border Security Force on a functional requirement basis," reads the notification.

As per the notification, the crucial date for the determination of the age limit shall be as advertised by the Staff Selection Commission or the concerned nodal force.

"The upper age- limit shall be relaxable upto five years for the candidates of the first batch of ex- Agniveers. The upper age limit shall be relaxable upto three years for the candidates of ex-Agniveers."

It further stated that the physical and medical standards for recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty) shall be applicable as per the scheme prescribed by the Central government from time to time.

It also added that "ex-Agniveers shall be exempted from Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Navi Mumbai airport to provide free Wi-Fi, digital passenger services

Par Panel urges Railways to resolve crew crisis affecting DFC train ops

Isro's LVM3 to launch next-generation communication satellite on Dec 24

PM begins interaction with students at Pariksha Pe Charcha event in Assam

Weather today: Cold wave, dense fog grip north India; UP on red alert

Topics :BSFBSF jawandefence sector

First Published: Dec 21 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story