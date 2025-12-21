Home / India News / Isro's LVM3 to launch next-generation communication satellite on Dec 24

Isro's upcoming LVM3 M6 mission will carry the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into orbit on December 24.
Isro's upcoming LVM3 M6 mission will carry the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into orbit on December 24, as part of a commercial deal with US-based AST SpaceMobile. The historic mission will deploy the next-generation communication satellite designed to provide high-speed cellular broadband directly to smartphones worldwide.

AST SpaceMobile (AST & Science, LLC) is building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network, which is accessible directly by smartphones and designed for both commercial and government applications.

"We are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today's nearly six billion mobile subscribers and bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected," the company said in its website.

AST SpaceMobile has launched five satellites -- BlueBird 1-5 in September 2024, which enable continuous internet coverage across the US and other select countries.

The US-based company has planned to launch similar satellites to augment its network support and has partnered with over 50 mobile operators across the globe.

For the upcoming mission, AST SpaceMobile has planned to launch its next-generation communication satellite, Bluebird Block-2, which has been designed to deliver 24/7 high-speed cellular broadband direct to smartphones worldwide.

The BlueBird Block-2 satellite features a 223 m2 phased array, making it the largest commercial communication satellite ever deployed into low Earth orbit.

According to Isro, the mission would be a dedicated commercial launch as part of the agreement signed between NewSpace India Ltd and AST SpaceMobile (AST & Science, LLC).

NewSpace India Ltd is the commercial arm of the Bengaluru-headquartered Isro.

The BlueBird block-2 mission is part of the global Low Earth Orbit constellation to provide direct-to-mobile connectivity through a satellite.

This constellation would enable 4G and 5G voice and video calls, texts, streaming and data for anyone at anytime, Isro said.

The BlueBird Block-2 spacecraft would be the heaviest payload to be launched into Low Earth Orbit in the history of LVM3 rocekt.

In previous missions, the LVM3 rocket has successfully launched Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3 and two OneWeb missions carrying 72 satellites.

The latest launch made by Isro was the communication satellite in the LVM3-M5/CMS-03 mission that was successfully accomplished on November 2, 2025.

First Published: Dec 21 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

