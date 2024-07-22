PM Modi to visit Ladakh's Drass on July 26 to mark 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ladakh's Drass on July 26 to mark the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. Earlier on Sunday, Lt. Governor of Ladakh Brig (Retd) B D Mishra held a meeting at the secretariat on Sunday and reviewed arrangements for the PM's visit to the Kargil War Memorial at Drass. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The Hon'ble Lt Governor Brig (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) held a meeting at the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat to discuss the arrangements for Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi's visit to the Kargil War Memorial Drass," Office of the Lt. Governor, Ladakh posted on X.

LG Mishra asked the concerned officials to complete all necessary arrangements on time.

"The HLG inquired from the GOC of 8 Mountain Division about the arrangements for PM's reception at Drass Brigade Helipad. He directed concerned officers to complete all necessary arrangements in a timely manner," the statement added.

The Ladakh LG said that he would visit the Kargil War Memorial at Drass on July 24, 2024, to inspect the arrangements for the PM's visit.

Earlier in 2022, PM Modi celebrated Diwali in Kargil with soldiers and also laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial and paid tribute to the army personnel who lost their lives here in 1999.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26 in India, commemorates the victory of Operation Vijay in 1999. This event marks the conclusion of the Kargil War between India and Pakistan, which began in May 1999. During this conflict, Indian forces successfully reclaimed strategic positions in the Kargil sector of Jammu and Kashmir that had been infiltrated by Pakistani soldiers and terrorists.

The day honours the courage of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in defence of the nation and celebrates the determination and strength of the Indian armed forces. Kargil Vijay Diwas serves as a tribute to their sacrifices and reaffirms the nation's commitment to protecting its sovereignty and integrity.

The 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas will be celebrated with great enthusiasm this year on July 26 across the country.