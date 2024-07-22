Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / PM Modi to visit Ladakh's Drass on July 26 to mark 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas

PM Modi to visit Ladakh's Drass on July 26 to mark 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas

LG Mishra asked the concerned officials to complete all necessary arrangements on time.

Narendra Modi in Ladakh
The Ladakh LG said that he would visit the Kargil War Memorial at Drass on July 24, 2024, to inspect the arrangements for the PM's visit.
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 10:48 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ladakh's Drass on July 26 to mark the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Earlier on Sunday, Lt. Governor of Ladakh Brig (Retd) B D Mishra held a meeting at the secretariat on Sunday and reviewed arrangements for the PM's visit to the Kargil War Memorial at Drass.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The Hon'ble Lt Governor Brig (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) held a meeting at the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat to discuss the arrangements for Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi's visit to the Kargil War Memorial Drass," Office of the Lt. Governor, Ladakh posted on X.

LG Mishra asked the concerned officials to complete all necessary arrangements on time.

"The HLG inquired from the GOC of 8 Mountain Division about the arrangements for PM's reception at Drass Brigade Helipad. He directed concerned officers to complete all necessary arrangements in a timely manner," the statement added.

The Ladakh LG said that he would visit the Kargil War Memorial at Drass on July 24, 2024, to inspect the arrangements for the PM's visit.

More From This Section

Sawan 2024: Top 50 wishes, messages to share with your friends, families

High-security deployed in Haryana's Nuh for Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra

LIVE: Indian Army thwarts major terror attack in J-K's Rajouri, firing underway

Mumbai rains: Air India offers full refund as some flights get cancelled

Heavy rainfall lashes Mumbai; flights, suburban train services disrupted

Earlier in 2022, PM Modi celebrated Diwali in Kargil with soldiers and also laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial and paid tribute to the army personnel who lost their lives here in 1999.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26 in India, commemorates the victory of Operation Vijay in 1999. This event marks the conclusion of the Kargil War between India and Pakistan, which began in May 1999. During this conflict, Indian forces successfully reclaimed strategic positions in the Kargil sector of Jammu and Kashmir that had been infiltrated by Pakistani soldiers and terrorists.

The day honours the courage of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in defence of the nation and celebrates the determination and strength of the Indian armed forces. Kargil Vijay Diwas serves as a tribute to their sacrifices and reaffirms the nation's commitment to protecting its sovereignty and integrity.

The 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas will be celebrated with great enthusiasm this year on July 26 across the country.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

'PM Modi to attend 25th anniversary Kargil Vijay Diwas on Jul 26 in Ladakh'

Two soldiers lose lives while undertaking critical repair work in Ladakh

BRO seeks LG's intervention to complete work on border roads in Ladakh

Take nation into confidence on border situation at LAC: Kharge to govt

Five soldiers including JCO swept away while crossing river in Ladakh

Topics :Narendra ModiLadakhKargil Vijay DiwasKargil warIndo Pak cross border shelling

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story