BSP's lone UP MLA Umashankar Singh dies at 55 after prolonged illness

Rasra MLA Umashankar Singh, Bahujan Samaj Party's lone legislator in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, passed away on Wednesday evening after a prolonged illness, party leaders said.

Singh (55) was undergoing treatment for brain tumour, they said.

He died at around 8.30 pm at a private hospital in Delhi, BSP's Azamgarh and Gorakhpur zonal coordinator Madan Ram told PTI.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the MLA's demise, calling it "extremely heartbreaking".

"The passing away of MLA Uma Shankar Singh Ji from the Rasda Assembly Constituency of Ballia district is extremely heartbreaking. Humble tribute," Adityanath said on microblogging platform X.

"I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed soul be granted a place at His divine feet, and that the bereaved family members be bestowed with the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti," his post read.

BSP president Mayawati also expressed grief over Singh's passing, stating that his death was "deeply saddening" and extending her condolences to his family and supporters. In her X post, Mayawati described Singh as a dedicated, honest and completely loyal party leader. She said his commitment to the BSP was beyond praise. "No amount of praise can do justice to his devotion to the party. His entire family is like the BSP family, and all members of his family treat me with full respect and honour as they would an elder sister," she said. Mayawati said she was continuously in touch with Singh's son during the treatment.