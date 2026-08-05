Parl panel seeks roadmap to boost panchayat revenues, next-gen reforms

A parliamentary standing committee has asked the government to formulate a comprehensive strategy to strengthen the own-source revenues of gram panchayats and promote financial decentralisation, as panchayats continue to depend predominantly on external transfers and their capacity to mobilise their own revenues remains limited.

The panel also asked the government to undertake a comprehensive review of the functioning of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and formulate a roadmap for the "next generation of panchayat reforms" to strengthen democratic decentralisation, financial sustainability and citizen participation.

In a report tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj said that while PRIs have emerged as important instruments of democratic decentralisation over the past three decades, several structural challenges continue to persist.

"The Committee is of the considered view that after more than three decades of experience, the time has come to move beyond the mere creation of institutions and focus on strengthening their effectiveness, responsiveness and capacity to deliver sustainable and inclusive development," the report said. It recommended that the Ministry of Panchayati Raj "undertake a comprehensive review of the functioning of Panchayati Raj Institutions in consultation with states, experts and other stakeholders and formulate a roadmap for the next generation of panchayat reforms". The roadmap, it said, should focus on "deepening democratic decentralisation, strengthening institutional capacities, enhancing financial sustainability, promoting digital governance and ensuring greater citizen participation".

The committee also expressed concern that Gram Sabha meetings were losing their vitality. "The Committee note with concern... that in many areas Gram Sabha meetings are becoming ceremonial in nature and public participation has declined considerably," it said. Warning that this would weaken grassroots democracy, the report said: "The Committee are of the view that weakening of Gram Sabhas would adversely affect the spirit of democratic decentralisation envisaged under the Constitution." It recommended that the ministry, in coordination with states and Union Territories, take "concerted measures for revitalisation of Gram Sabhas through awareness campaigns, use of digital platforms, social mobilisation and greater participation of women, youth and vulnerable sections" and evolve mechanisms to periodically assess the quality and effectiveness of Gram Sabha functioning.

The committee further noted concerns regarding "excessive concentration of powers at the Gram Panchayat level and inadequate empowerment of Intermediate and District Panchayats", and said weakening the higher tiers "adversely affects integrated planning and coordinated development and undermines the spirit of democratic decentralisation". It recommended that the ministry encourage states and Union Territories to strengthen Panchayat Samitis and Zila Parishads and examine ways to enhance the role and authority of elected representatives in Panchayati Raj Institutions. The committee also highlighted concerns over the functioning of women's reservation in PRIs. While appreciating that reservation for women has resulted in women constituting nearly half of the elected representatives in PRIs, the panel noted "with concern reports of proxy representation by male family members and inadequate institutional support available to newly elected women representatives".