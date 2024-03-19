Bulgarian President thanks PM Modi on Indian Navy rescue operation

The ship, named "Ruen," was captured by pirates in December last year, with eight Bulgarian nationals, nine Myanmarese citizens, and one Angolan individual on board. Following the hijacking, the vessel remained under the control of the pirates until the recent rescue operation by the Indian Navy on March 16.

In a coordinated effort, the Indian Navy executed a precision rescue mission, culminating in the safe evacuation of all 17 crew members and the surrender of 35 pirates. The operation, carried out by INS Kolkata, showcased the navy's unwavering commitment to safeguarding maritime security and ensuring freedom of navigation in the region.

The successful rescue operation was bolstered by the deployment of additional assets, including the INS Subhadra, High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE RPA) drones, P8I maritime patrol aircraft, and MARCOS PRAHARs. These resources, along with strategic planning and calibrated actions, enabled the Indian Navy to neutralise the pirate threat and secure the release of the hijacked vessel and its crew.

Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel also lauded the efforts of the Indian Navy, emphasising the collaborative engagement between Bulgaria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Indian authorities. She conveyed her gratitude for the safe return of the Bulgarian crew and commended India's swift and effective response to the maritime crisis.

"Thanks to the efforts of the Indian military, the entire crew of the ship was freed. All sailors are in good health and efforts are currently being made for their timely return to Bulgaria," Gabriel stated.