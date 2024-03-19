Bulgarian President thanks PM Modi on Indian Navy rescue operation

My sincere gratitude to PM @narendramodi for the brave action of ????????Navy rescuing the hijacked Bulgarian ship “Ruen” and its crew, including 7 Bulgarian citizens.— President.bg (@PresidentOfBg) March 18, 2024
Appreciate your message President @PresidentOfBg . We are happy that 7 Bulgarian nationals are safe and will be returning home soon. India is committed to protecting freedom of navigation and combating piracy and terrorism in the Indian Ocean region. https://t.co/nIUaY6UJjP
