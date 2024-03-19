Cybercrime victims must dial helpline number in case of fraud: Haryana DGP

Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur emphasized the importance of vigilance in combating cybercrime. He warned that in today's digital landscape, where online transactions and the use of UPI or Net Banking are on the rise, cyber criminals employ deceptive methods to transfer money from victims' accounts to their own.

Addressing the media in Rohtak district on Monday, Kapur stressed the need for individuals to shield themselves from enticing offers and refrain from sharing OTP, emphasising that OTP is never required to receive money but is essential for withdrawing funds.

He cautioned against falling for schemes enticing investments in trading or stock markets through WhatsApp groups and fake websites.

Moreover, Kapur highlighted other tactics employed by cybercriminals, such as threats to block phone numbers citing TRAI guidelines or impersonating officials from agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate, or Police to extort money by instilling fear of FIRs.

He also noted instances where fraudsters exploit people's emotions by fabricating medical emergencies to solicit immediate money transfers.

Kapur urged people to verify requests for money transfers and remain vigilant. He stressed the importance of reporting cyber fraud incidents promptly to helpline number 1930, as doing so during the "golden hours" significantly increases the likelihood of freezing fraudulent amounts, with around a 70 per cent success rate. Therefore, he urged victims of cyber fraud to lodge complaints promptly on helpline number 1930.