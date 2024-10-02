Bulldozer action in UP: FIR against 30 villagers for thrashing officials

A case has been registered against 30 residents of Ukhra village here in connection with an alleged attack on two revenue officials, police said on Tuesday.

On Saturday, a team of district administration razed several structures built on government land using bulldozers.

When some BJP leaders reached the village on Monday and were talking to the people in presence of police, some of the villagers became violent and attacked Lekhpals (revenue officers) Rudra Pratap Singh and Saurabh Pandey.

Meanwhile, the Lakhpal Sangh, an union of the lekhpals, continues to stage a dharna over non arrest of the accused persons, district president Lekhpal Sangh, Ajit Dwivedi said.