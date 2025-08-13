Home / India News / Bus collides head-on with truck in UP's Jaunpur; 5 dead, 15 injured

Bus collides head-on with truck in UP's Jaunpur; 5 dead, 15 injured

The incident occurred at around 10.30 pm on Tuesday near Guraeni petrol pump in Khetasarai police station area

police, UP Police
According to police, the accident was caused due to the negligence of the bus driver, who swerved to the right and hit the truck. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Jaunpur (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 11:40 AM IST
Five people, including a minor girl, died and 15 others got injured when a roadways bus collided head-on with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at around 10.30 pm on Tuesday near Guraeni petrol pump in Khetasarai police station area, they said.

The roadways bus coming from Jaunpur and the truck from Shahganj rammed into each other, killing a two-year-old girl, two women and two men, Superintendent of Police Dr Kaustubh said.

According to police, the accident was caused due to the negligence of the bus driver, who swerved to the right and hit the truck.

Devi Prasad (32) and Ratan Lal (60), Gehna Devi (59) from Pawai in Azamgarh district died in the road crash, the police said, adding that efforts are on to identify the remaining two deceased.

Upon receiving information, police and administrative officials rushed to the spot and sent the injured to private and district hospitals, they said.

Three of the 15 injured are in critical condition, with two undergoing treatment at the district hospital and one referred to Varanasi.

District Magistrate Dr Dinesh Chandra and other officials visited the district hospital to meet the injured and gather details about the incident.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Uttar Pradeshroad accidentRoad Accidents

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

