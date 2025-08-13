Traffic advisory in Delhi on Aug 13 for Independence Day 2025 rehearsal

Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for August 13 for full-dress rehearsal of Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, advising commuters to steer clear of specific routes in the morning.

Tight security will be maintained throughout the full-dress rehearsal, which will include participation from security personnel, cultural contingents, and other ceremonial arrangements. When the prime minister speaks to the nation from the Red Fort's ramparts on August 15, Independence Day, similar arrangements will be repeated.

79th Independence Day 2025: Traffic restrictions around the Red Fort

Below are the roads that will be closed for general traffic from 4 am to 10 am. Only labelled vehicles will be permitted:

• Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail

• Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail

• Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT

• SP Mukherjee Marg from HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk.

• Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort

• Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg

Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg.

79th Independence Day 2025: Advisory orders

According to the alert, traffic from ISBT Kashmere Gate, Salimgarh Bypass, Vikas Marg, and other nearby localities will also be diverted to allow for easy mobility and security measures.

"These vehicles, which do not have parking labels for rehearsal, may avoid C-Hexagon, India Gate, Copernics Marg, Mandi House, Sikandar Road, W Point, A point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, JL Nahru Marg, Ring Road between Nizammuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmiri Gate & Outer Ring Road from Nizammuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmiri Gate via Salimgarh bypass," it stated.

How to reach important places on the I-Day dress rehearsal 2025?

1. Old Delhi Railway Station

• From West and South Delhi: Mother Teresa Crescent — Park Street — Mandir Marg — Panchkuian Road — Rani Jhansi Flyover — Azad Market — Boulevard Road — Mori Gate —Pul Dufferin — SP Mukherjee Marg to reach the Railway Station or Dhaula Kuan— Ridge Road (Vande Matram Marg )— Faiz Road —Rani Jhansi Road and thereafter as above and vice versa.

• From North: Mod Gate— Pul Dufferin —SP Mukherjee Marg to reach the Railway Station.

• From East/North East: Pusta Road — Yudhistir Setu — Mori Gate — Pul Dufferin — SP Mukherjee Marg, then proceed further accordingly.

2. New Delhi Railway Station

• From East:- Vikas Mang, DDU Marg, Bhabhuti Marg, ND Railway Station.

• From North:- Rani Jhansi Road, R/A Rani Jhansi, DBG Road and reach ND Railway Station accordingly OR via Mori Gate, Pul Dufferin, SP Mukherjee Marg, Qutub Road and reach their destination.

• From North East:- Yudhistir Setu, Rani Jhansi Road, R/A Rani Jhansi, DBG Road and reach ND Railway Station accordingly OR via Mori gate, Pul Dufferin, SP Mukherjee Marg, Qutub Road and reach their destination.

• From West:- Pusa Road, R/A Hanuman Murti, Panchkuia Road, Connaught Place, Chelmsford Road and ND Railway Station OR via DBG Road to reach ND Railway Station.

• From South:- To reach Connaught Place, Chelmsford Road and ND railway Station OR via DBG Road to reach ND Railway Station.

ISBT Kashmere Gate on 79th I-day dress rehearsal 2025

• From New Delhi and South Delhi:- Mother Teresa Crescent — Park Street —Mandir Marg — Panchkuian Road — Rani Jhansi Road and Rani Jhansi flyover— Boulevard Road.

• From North Delhi:- There is no restriction.

• From West Delhi:- Pusa Road, R/A Hanuman Mandir, Faiz Road, Rani Jhansi Road and thereafter as above.

• From North-East Delhi:- Yudhistir Setu, Boulevard Road, Mod Gate, Pull Dufferin, SP Mukherjee Marg. Old Delhi Railway Station.

Restriction on movement of vehicles on I-Day rehearsal on Aug 13, 2025

• Commercial vehicles, local buses, and interstate buses that travel on the roads surrounding the Red Fort will also be subject to restrictions. To prevent disruption, the police advise commuters to plan their trip ahead of time and take public transit, especially the Metro.

• To make sure they stay out of restricted areas, buses arriving from various regions of Delhi, such as Ajmeri Gate, South Delhi, Mall Road, and Baraf Khana, have been assigned specific routes.

• The ISBT Kashmere Gate will be the final stop for all interstate buses arriving in Delhi from the ISBT Kashmere Gate side.

• Buses will be rerouted via Majnu Ka Tilla-Outer Ring Road and will not be permitted to access Ring Road past ISBT Kashmere Gate.

Special instructions for the general public for Aug 13, 2025

• It is forbidden to bring cameras, binoculars, remote-controlled car keys, handbags, and water bottles to the event, according to authorities. According to the advisory, they have also asked people to be on the lookout and notify the authorities right away of any suspicious activity or objects.

• Cameras, binoculars, remote control vehicle keys, umbrellas, handbags, briefcases, transistors, cigarette lighters, tins, cartons, water bottles, and other items are not permitted to be brought to the event.

• People are advised not to touch anything that seems odd. If they notice any unusual or unattended things, suspicious activity involving individuals or vehicles, or anything else out of the norm, they are asked to report it immediately to the nearest police officer.

• Aerial platforms such as paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), hot air balloons, remotely piloted aircraft, small powered aircraft, drones, and more will continue to be prohibited.