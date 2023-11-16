Home / India News / Buses except CNG, electric, BS-VI diesel may be barred from entering Delhi

Buses except CNG, electric, BS-VI diesel may be barred from entering Delhi

Restrictions under GRAP Stage IV are currently in place in Delhi amid plummeting air quality in the national capital

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 7:06 AM IST
The Delhi government is likely to impose a complete ban on passenger buses except those running on CNG, electricity and BS-VI diesel from entering the national capital in view of the pollution situation.

At present, only trucks are barred from entering the city.

A source said, "Chhath Puja is around the corner and there is a huge rush being witnessed because of it. We are planning to implement a ban after the festival."

Last month, the Delhi government directed that all buses entering the national capital from Haryana will have to be run on electricity, CNG or BS-VI diesel.

Buses entering from the NCR regions of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan also need to follow these norms.

The city government's transport department said all buses entering Delhi from any city or town in Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh from July 1 will only be those that run on electricity, CNG and BS-VI diesel.

"There are plans to implement the same norms for buses coming from all states," the source added.

Delhi's air quality dropped over the last few days despite the city government implementing stringent measures, including a ban on construction work and the entry of diesel-guzzling trucks into the city, to control pollution.

Forty enforcement teams, including traffic, are deployed in Delhi's border areas from 8 pm to 4 am to enforce the restrictions. A hundred teams have been pressed into action overall to check overloaded trucks, pollution certificates, interstate buses and congestion.

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 7:06 AM IST

