Home / India News / Big boost for Isro as Cabinet approves third launch pad in Sriharikota

The Union Cabinet has approved a Rs 3,984.86 crore project to establish Isro's Third Launch Pad at Sriharikota, boosting capabilities for next-gen vehicles and human space missions

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 3:27 PM IST
The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday approved the creation of a Third Launch Pad (TLP) at Isro's Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
 
The Third Launch Pad aims to provide launch infrastructure for Isro's next generation launch vehicles (NGLV) and serve as a backup for the second launch pad. Additionally, it is expected to enhance India’s capability to support future human spaceflight missions, thereby strengthening the country’s space exploration potential.
 
Strategic implementation   
The TLP will feature a flexible and universal design to support various launch vehicles, including the NGLV, LVM3 with a semicryogenic stage, and scaled-up configurations of the NGLV. The project will leverage Isro’s expertise in setting up previous launch pads, while also ensuring maximum participation from industry stakeholders. Existing facilities at the launch complex will be optimally utilised during its development. 
 
The construction of the TLP is expected to be completed within 48 months.
 
Budget

The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 3,984.86 crore, which covers the establishment of the launch pad and its associated infrastructure.
 
The TLP will significantly bolster India’s space ecosystem by enabling more frequent launches and supporting the nation’s capacity for human spaceflight and advanced space exploration missions. It is considered a project of national importance.
Topics :Union CabinetBS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

