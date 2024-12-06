Cabinet approves Rithala-Kundli corridor of Delhi Metro, opening of new KVs

The Union Cabinet approved on Friday the 26.463-km Rithala-Kundli corridor of the Delhi Metro's Phase-IV project that will further enhance connectivity between the national capital and neighbouring Haryana.

The entire stretch will comprise 21 stations, all of them elevated.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the project is scheduled to be completed in four years from the date of its sanction.

This line will be an extension of the operational Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda)-Rithala (Red Line) corridor and will boost connectivity in the northwestern parts of Delhi, such as Narela, Bawana and parts of Rohini.

The completion cost of the project is Rs 6,230 crore. Cabinet gives nod to opening new Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas

The Union Cabinet approved on Friday the opening of 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas and 28 new Navodaya Vidyalayas, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

It also gave its nod to expanding one Kendriya Vidyalaya.

The opening of these new Kendriya Vidyalayas will provide an opportunity for over 82,000 students to receive affordable and high-quality education across the country.

The total estimated requirement of funds for the establishment of the 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas and the expansion of one existing Kendriya Vidyalaya is Rs 5,872.08 crore spread over a period of eight years from 2025-26.

As of date, there are 1,256 functional Kendriya Vidyalayas, including three abroad -- Moscow, Kathmandu and Tehran -- and 13.56 lakh students are studying in these schools, an official statement said.