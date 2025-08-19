Cabinet clears ₹9,814 cr projects for Kota-Bundi airport, Odisha ring road

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved two major infrastructure projects worth Rs 9,814 crore, including the construction of a new greenfield airport in Rajasthan’s Kota-Bundi and a six-lane, access-controlled ring road connecting Cuttack and Bhubaneswar in Odisha.

Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said the new Kota-Bundi Airport will be built for Rs 1,507 crore on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) to meet long-standing demands from the people in the region. “Students from all across the country travel to Kota either by train or flight, and for a long time, there has been a demand for a modern and efficient airport,” Vaishnaw said while announcing the Cabinet’s decision. “The existing airport will continue to serve because it is right in the middle of the city, and the new airport will add extra capacity,” he added.

The airport, to be funded through the internal accruals of the Airports Authority of India, will feature a 20,000 sq. metre terminal and a 3,200-metre runway, designed to handle 2 million passengers annually. The Rajasthan government will provide 1,089 acres of land free of cost, with work set to begin immediately. The project is targeted for completion within two years. Vaishnaw highlighted the growth of India’s aviation sector since 2014, noting that the number of airports in the country has increased from 74 to 162, while air passengers have risen from 16.8 crore to 41.2 crore, a 2.5-fold increase.

The second project cleared is a 111-km six-lane ring road between Rameshwar and Tangi in Odisha, sanctioned with a budget of Rs 8,307 crore. The project, which includes operation and maintenance costs, is expected to be completed in two and a half years. Vaishnaw said the project will ease congestion along National Highway 16, part of the Golden Quadrilateral connecting Kolkata and Chennai. “Cuttack is an ancient city, and Bhubaneswar is a new capital. Practically, this development project will be a confluence of both cities,” he said. “There used to be heavy traffic there, leading to congestion. Hence, there was a long-standing demand for a ring road to ensure smooth traffic flow.”