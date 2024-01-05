Cabinet approves MoU between Isro, MRIC on joint small satellite

The Union Cabinet has approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) and the Mauritius Research and Innovation Council (MRIC) concerning cooperation on the development of a joint small satellite.

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi , was apprised of the agreement signed between the entities in the two countries at Port Louis, Mauritius, on November 01, 2023.

According to an official release, the MoU will help to establish a framework for cooperation between Isro and MRIC on the development of a joint satellite as well as for cooperation on the use of the MRIC's Ground Station.

Some of the subsystems for the joint satellite will be taken up through the participation of Indian industries and would benefit the industry, it said.

"Collaboration through this joint development of satellites will help in further ensuring continuous support from the Mauritius government for the Indian ground station at Mauritius, which is critical for Isro/India's launch vehicle and satellite missions," the release said.

"In addition, the joint satellite building will also help ensure MRIC support from their ground station for Isro's small satellite mission in the future. Some of the subsystems for the joint satellite will be taken up through the participation of Indian industries and thus may result in employment generation."

The satellite realisation is proposed to be completed in a 15-month time frame, it added.

The estimated cost for the realisation of the joint satellite is Rs 20 crore, which the government of India will bear. This MoU does not involve any other exchange of funds between the parties, the official release added.

The space cooperation between India and Mauritius dates way back to the late 1980s when Isro established a ground station in Mauritius for tracking and telemetry support for Isro's launch vehicle and satellite missions under a country-level agreement signed in 1986 for this purpose.

The current space cooperation is being governed by the country-level agreement signed on July 29, 2009, which superseded the 1986 agreement.

Based on the interest expressed by MRIC in jointly building a small satellite for Mauritius, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) requested Isro to initiate discussions with MRIC on realising an India-Mauritius joint satellite, with MEA funding for the realisation, launch and operation of the joint satellite.

The MoU was signed on November 1, 2023, at Port Louis, Mauritius during the visit of the Minister of State (MEA) to Mauritius for the 'Aapravasi Diwas' event.