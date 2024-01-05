Home / India News / Delhi's peak winter power demand hits all-time high amid cold spell

Delhi's peak winter power demand hits all-time high amid cold spell

According to real-time data from the State Load Dispatch Centre, Delhi's peak winter power demand clocked 5,559 MW at 11.05 am

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 4:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The cold spell underway in Delhi pushed the national capital's peak winter power demand to an all-time high of 5,559 MW on Friday, discom officials said.

According to real-time data from the State Load Dispatch Centre, Delhi's peak winter power demand clocked 5,559 MW at 11.05 am.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The officials said the previous highest peak demand witnessed in Delhi during the winter was 5,526 MW on January 6, 2023.

A BSES spokesperson said BRPL (BSES Rajdhani Power Limited) and BYPL (BSES Yamuna Power Limited) successfully met peak power demand of 2,379 MW and 1,136 MW, respectively, in their areas.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), which supplies power in North Delhi, met a peak power demand of 1,735 MW, a company spokesperson said.

Parts of Delhi witnessed very dense to dense fog early on Friday while the minimum temperature settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

Officials said an orange alert has been issued for Delhi for the day with shallow to moderate fog and cold day conditions likely at a few places.

Also Read

Cold Moon 2023: Early risers in India witness the Long Night Moon

Winter Solstice 2023: Know more about why Dec 21 is longest night of year

Parliament session: Centre may table Telecommunications Bill 2023 today

Rajasthan's Sikar coldest in north India at 1 degrees Celsius: Top 10 list

Urge all members to come prepared: PM Narendra Modi ahead of Winter Session

Continuance of TMC govt in West Bengal is threat to national security: BJP

Millets will be included in Indira Canteens, mid-day meals: Karnataka CM

Rajasthan: Over 40% voter turnout in Karanpur Assembly polls till afternoon

EC dismisses Jairam Ramesh's concerns on VVPATs, asserts full faith in EVMs

Covid sub-variant JN.1: 619 cases reported from 12 states till Jan 4

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Delhi wintercold waveNorth India cold waveweather forecastpower demand forecast

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story