Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Cabinet approves Rs 3,984 crore third launch pad at Isro's Sriharikota

Cabinet approves Rs 3,984 crore third launch pad at Isro's Sriharikota

The Third Launch Pad project envisages the creation of launch infrastructure at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, for ISRO's Next Generation Launch Vehicles (NGLV)

ISRO
Currently, Indian space transportation systems are completely reliant on two launch pads: the First Launch Pad (FLP) and the Second Launch Pad (SLP). (Photo: Shutterstock)
Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 6:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the construction of a third launch pad (TLP) at the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (Isro’s) space centre in Sriharikota with an investment of Rs 3,984 crore.
 
Once up and running, this new launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh) will be used for Isro’s Next Generation Launch Vehicles and will also support as standby launch pad for the second launch pad, according to a government statement.
 
TLP, which is likely to be ready in four years, will also enhance the launch capacity for future Indian human spaceflight missions.
 
It is designed to have configuration that is as universal and adaptable as possible. It can support not only the Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV), which is a heavy-lift vehicle and partially reusable, but also Isro’s medium-lift launch vehicle Launch Vehicle Mark-3.
 
It will be realised with maximum industry participation, fully utilising Isro’s experience in establishing the earlier launch pads and maximally sharing the existing launch complex facilities, the statement said.
 
Currently, Indian Space Transportation Systems are completely reliant on two launch pads viz. First Launch Pad (FLP) and Second Launch Pad (SLP). FLP was built 30 years ago for PSLV and continues to provide launch support for PSLV & SSLV. It was established primarily for GSLV and LVM3 and also functions as standby for PSLV.

Also Read

Indonesian President Subianto to be chief guest at Republic Day event

PM Modi asks youth to make efforts to realise dream of Viksit Bharat

Finance secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey takes charge as revenue secretary

Pig butchering scam targeting jobless youth, housewives, says MHA report

Why can't Centre say it will consider grievances of farmers: SC asks Govt

 
Operational for almost 20 years, SLP has enhanced the launch capacity towards enabling some commercial missions of PSLV/LVM3 along with the national missions including the Chandrayaan-3 mission. SLP is also getting ready to launch the human rated LVM3 for the Gaganyaan missions.
 
The expanded vision of Indian Space Programme during the Amrit Kaal -- including the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) by 2035 and an Indian Crewed Lunar Landing by 2040 -- requires a new generation of heavier launch vehicles with new propulsion systems, which cannot be met by the existing launch pads.
 
The expeditious establishment of a Third Launch Pad to cater to a heavier class of Next Generation Launch Vehicles and as a stand by for SLP is highly essential so as to meet the evolving space transportation requirements for another 25-30 years.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE: Havells India posts Q3 net profit at Rs 283 crore, revenue from ops at Rs 4,883 crore

India's internet users to exceed 900 mn in 2025, driven by Indic languages

Coal scam: Justice Viswanathan recuses himself, CJI to reconstitute bench

Cabinet clears setting up of 8th Pay Commission for central govt employees

Big boost for Isro as Cabinet approves third launch pad in Sriharikota

Topics :ISROindian governmentIndian Space Research OrganisationISRO Chief

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story