Cabinet approves three multi-tracking railway projects worth ₹18,509 cr

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved three projects of the Railway Ministry entailing a cost of approximately Rs 18,509 crore.

These projects include the construction of third and fourth lines between Kasara-Manmad, Delhi-Ambala, and Ballari-Hosapete.

"The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways," the government said in a statement on Saturday.

"These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion. The projects are in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a New India, which will make people in the region 'Atmanirbhar' through comprehensive development that enhances employment and self-employment opportunities," it added.

According to the statement, the projects are planned under the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan, with a focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistics efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. These projects will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods and services. Providing details on the growth of the Indian Railways network, the statement said that the three projects, covering 12 districts across Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra and Karnataka, will increase the existing railway network by about 389 kilometres. "The proposed multi-tracking projects will enhance connectivity to approximately 3,902 villages with a combined population of about 97 lakh," it said.