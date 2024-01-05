Home / India News / Cabinet clears proposal to name Ayodhya airport after Maharishi Valmiki

Cabinet clears proposal to name Ayodhya airport after Maharishi Valmiki

'Ayodhya, with its deep cultural roots is strategically positioned to become a key economic hub and pilgrimage site,' an official release said

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 1:58 PM IST
The Union Cabinet on Friday approved the proposal to name Ayodhya airport as 'Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham'.

Besides, at the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was also decided to declare the airport as an international airport.

Modi inaugurated the airport on December 30.

"The airport's name 'Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham' pays homage to Maharishi Valmiki, the sage attributed to composing the epic Ramayana, adding a cultural touch to the airport's identity," an official release said.

According to the release, elevating the Ayodhya airport to international status is paramount for realising Ayodhya's economic potential and its significance as a global pilgrimage site, opening doors to foreign pilgrims and tourists.

"Ayodhya, with its deep cultural roots is strategically positioned to become a key economic hub and pilgrimage site.

"The airport's potential to attract international pilgrims and businesses aligns with the city's historical prominence," the release said.

Topics :Cabinet CommitteesCabinet approvesAyodhyaRam templeModi govt

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 1:58 PM IST

