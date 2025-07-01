Cabinet clears ₹1,853 crore Tamil Nadu highway project under HAM

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved a national highway project in Tamil Nadu at a cost of Rs 1,853 crore in Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw announced.

The 46.6-kilometre four-lane project between Paramakudi and Ramanathapuram will reduce travel woes between Madurai, Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram, Mandapam, Rameshwaram and Dhanushkodi – the travel is dependent on the existing two-lane National Highway 87 (NH-87) and associated state highways, which experience significant congestion due to high traffic volumes, especially in densely populated stretches and key towns along the corridor.

To address these challenges, the project will upgrade approximately 46.7 km of NH-87 from Paramakudi to Ramanathapuram to a four-lane configuration. This will decongest the existing corridor, improve safety, and cater to the mobility needs of rapidly growing towns such as Paramakudi, Sathirakudi, Achundanvayal and Ramanathapuram," the Cabinet said in a statement.