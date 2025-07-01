Home / India News / RailOne app launched to consolidate all passenger services on one platform

RailOne app launched to consolidate all passenger services on one platform

Ashwini Vaishnaw unveils RailOne, a unified railway app integrating bookings, live tracking, catering, grievance redressal and more with 10x backend upgrade

Indian railways, rail accident, rail safety
The app will support all existing credentials from multiple apps and will eliminate the need for multiple applications for different services.
Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 7:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday launched the much-awaited RailOne app, which consolidates all railway passenger services — including an upgraded passenger reservation system, unreserved ticketing, and catering — into an “all-in-one” platform.
 
Through the app, touted as the Railways’ “Super App”, the Centre for Railway Information Systems (Cris) looks to sort out legacy issues of siloed passenger services.
 
“The app is available for download on Android Play Store and iOS App Store. It integrates all the passenger services such as Unreserved & platform tickets with 3 per cent discount, Live train tracking, Grievance redressal, E-catering, Porter booking, and Last-mile taxi,” the Ministry of Railways said.   
 
The passenger reservation system (PRS) within RailOne will continue to be operated by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) as the app has been authorised by the listed company as an authorised partner like other travel platforms.
 
Vaishnaw, who inaugurated the app at Cris’ 40th Foundation Day, said that the Railways’ information technology (IT) backbone needs to focus on cybersecurity even more and level up to the highest global standards, especially at the level of the router, which is seen as one of the most vulnerable areas.
 
The app will support all existing credentials from multiple apps and will eliminate the need to have several apps for different services.
 
The Railways is aiming to also significantly increase its backend data-handling capacity — the modern PRS will be agile, multilingual, and scalable to handle 10 times the current load. It will be capable of 1.5 lakh ticket bookings, and 40 lakh enquiries per minute, the ministry said.
 
The system will also have advanced functionalities for seat choice and fare calendar, and integrated options for Divyangjan, students, and patients, etc.  ALSO READ: Railways revises passenger train base fares effective July 1: Check here
 
In his address, the minister also urged Cris to bring in the latest technologies through the proposed regulatory sandbox framework being developed by the Railways as the ministry intends to test out sunrise technologies in a controlled environment.
   
 
 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Coal India, Hindustan Copper sign MoU to collaborate on copper, minerals

Bihar govt launches paid internship scheme to support youth employment

Heavy rainfall expected across India over next 6-7 days, says IMD

Delhi 2020 riots: High Court to hear Sharjeel Imam's bail plea on July 9

Criminal laws framed to protect citizens' rights, punish offenders: Shah

Topics :Railways Indian Railwaysmobile application

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story