RailOne app launched to consolidate all passenger services on one platform

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday launched the much-awaited RailOne app, which consolidates all railway passenger services — including an upgraded passenger reservation system, unreserved ticketing, and catering — into an “all-in-one” platform. Through the app, touted as the Railways’ “Super App”, the Centre for Railway Information Systems (Cris) looks to sort out legacy issues of siloed passenger services. ALSO READ: RVNL shares rise 2% on ₹213 crore South Central Railway project “The app is available for download on Android Play Store and iOS App Store. It integrates all the passenger services such as Unreserved & platform tickets with 3 per cent discount, Live train tracking, Grievance redressal, E-catering, Porter booking, and Last-mile taxi,” the Ministry of Railways said.

The passenger reservation system (PRS) within RailOne will continue to be operated by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) as the app has been authorised by the listed company as an authorised partner like other travel platforms. Vaishnaw, who inaugurated the app at Cris’ 40th Foundation Day, said that the Railways’ information technology (IT) backbone needs to focus on cybersecurity even more and level up to the highest global standards, especially at the level of the router, which is seen as one of the most vulnerable areas. The app will support all existing credentials from multiple apps and will eliminate the need to have several apps for different services.