Home / India News / K'taka CM takes to X, claims recent heart attacks linked to Covid vaccine

K'taka CM takes to X, claims recent heart attacks linked to Covid vaccine

Govt of Karnataka forms committee to study concerns about potential vaccine-related events

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo: PTI)
Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 8:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday announced the formation of a committee to study concerns over potential adverse effects of Covid-19 vaccines, including a possible link to heart attacks.
 
In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the CM noted that over 20 people had died of heart attacks in Hassan district in the past month alone.
 
“Owing to this, a committee has been formed under the leadership of Dr Ravindranath, director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, and they have been instructed to submit a study report within 10 days,” Siddaramaiah wrote. 
 
This follows the state government's earlier decision, in February, to constitute an expert panel to investigate the rising number of sudden deaths among young individuals amid concerns that these might be linked to the Covid vaccine.
 
“In this regard, the process of examining and analysing heart patients is also underway,” he added.
 
Siddaramaiah alleged that the hurried approval and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines could be a contributing factor to these deaths, citing several international studies that have suggested a possible link between vaccines and increased instances of heart attacks.
 
“We value the lives of children, youth, and innocent people who have their entire lives ahead of them, and we share the concerns of their families,” he said.
 
The CM’s remarks come even as several studies and health experts have flagged isolated cases of adverse events post-vaccination.
 
In May last year, a team of researchers from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) claimed that nearly one-third of individuals who received Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech) reported adverse events of special interest (AESIs), including viral upper respiratory tract infections, menstrual irregularities, and Guillain-Barré Syndrome.
 
However, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) later criticised the study, calling it poorly designed and flawed in methodology. 
 
In a separate development, British vaccine manufacturer AstraZeneca admitted in a UK court that its vaccine could, in very rare cases, cause thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS). The vaccine, manufactured in India by the Serum Institute, was sold domestically under the name Covishield.
 
Siddaramaiah said the government would investigate the causes behind the recent spate of sudden deaths in Hassan and elsewhere in the state, and take necessary preventive measures.
 
“With this goal, we have already implemented schemes like Hridaya Jyothi and Gruha Arogya to monitor public health. Based on the expert committee’s report, necessary actions will also be taken,” he said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RailOne app launched to consolidate all passenger services on one platform

LIVE news updates: Coal India, Hindustan Copper sign MoU to collaborate on copper, minerals

Bihar govt launches paid internship scheme to support youth employment

Heavy rainfall expected across India over next 6-7 days, says IMD

Delhi 2020 riots: High Court to hear Sharjeel Imam's bail plea on July 9

Topics :COVID-19Coronavirus VaccineKarnataka governmentSiddaramaiah

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story