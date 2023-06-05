Home / India News / Cabinet expansion soon, timeline to be decided by CM Shinde: Fadnavis

On August 9 last year, 18 ministers were inducted in the Shinde-Fadnavis government after it came to power in June

Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 3:32 PM IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the state cabinet will be expanded soon and the timeline will be decided by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

He also said Shiv Sena, led by Shinde, and BJP will fight all elections together, which was discussed during their meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

"Maharashtra cabinet will be expanded soon. CM Shinde will decide when it will happen," he told reporters.

On August 9 last year, 18 ministers were inducted in the Shinde-Fadnavis government after it came to power in June, while as per rules the council of ministers in the state can have a maximum of 43 members.

However, neither Shinde nor Fadnavis had given a specific timeline for the expansion of the council of ministers.

Earlier, Shinde in a tweet informed that he and Fadnavis met Shah in Delhi on Sunday night.

"Yesterday, we (Shiv Sena and BJP) discussed fighting all elections together and planning the joint strategy. We have also discussed coordination between the two parties in talukas and districts," Fadnavis added.

Queried on Congress leader Nana Patole and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticising his Delhi visit, Fadnavis shot back saying, "In Patole's party (Congress), one needs permission from the high command even to attend a prayer meeting. BJP is a national party. What is wrong if we go to Delhi?"

When asked about the purported display of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's photo in a procession in Aurangabad city, Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, said such an act would not be tolerated.

Topics :Devendra FadnavisMaharashtraCabinet Expansion

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 4:26 PM IST

