Home / India News / Cabinet gives approval to Indian Space Policy, 2023; lays roles for Isro

Cabinet gives approval to Indian Space Policy, 2023; lays roles for Isro

The government had earlier opened up the space sector for the private sector to help boost development of the segment

New Delhi
Cabinet gives approval to Indian Space Policy, 2023; lays roles for Isro

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 11:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the Indian Space Policy, 2023 under which roles and responsibilities of organisations such as ISRO, NewSpace India Limited and private sector entities have been laid down.

The government had earlier opened up the space sector for the private sector to help boost development of the segment.

"In brief, it will offer clarity in the role of the components set up (in the recent past)," Union minister Jitendra Singh told reporters here.

He said the policy will aim to enhance the role of Department of Space, boost activities of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) missions and give a larger participation of research, academia, startups and industry.

Topics :ISROUnion Cabinet

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 9:10 PM IST

Also Read

Indian, US space officials discuss human space exploration in Washington

China to send 3 astronauts to own space station, eyes manned Moon mission

US, Japan sign pact at Nasa Headquarters for deep space exploration

PLI scheme to defence allocation, here's space industry's Budget wishlist

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

Himachal Pradesh Assembly passes bill to take care of orphans' education

Govt releases pre-draft of new National Curriculum Framework for education

Opponents built 'wrong rumour-based image' of BJP in past 20-25 years: FM

Bankers welcome surprise pause in hikes, feel RBI now focusing on growth

Evidence against third parties subject to tax proceedings, rules SC

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story