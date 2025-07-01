Cabinet nod to 4-Lane Paramakudi-Ramanathapuram road project in Tamil Nadu

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the construction of four-lane Paramakudi-Ramanathapuram Section of NH-87 in Tamil Nadu at a cost of Rs 1,853 crore.

The project will be developed on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) at a capital cost of Rs 1,853 crore, I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said while briefing on the decisions taken at the Cabinet meeting.

Currently, connectivity between Madurai, Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram, Mandapam, Rameshwaram, and Dhanushkodi is dependent on the existing 2-lane National Highway 87 (NH-87) and associated State Highways, which experience significant congestion due to high traffic volumes, especially in densely populated stretches and key towns along the corridor.