Home / India News / Indian Navy contains fire on board Palau-flagged tanker with 14 Indian crew

Indian Navy contains fire on board Palau-flagged tanker with 14 Indian crew

The Navy swung into action and launched the fire-fighting operation after receiving a distress call from the vessel on Sunday

INS Tabar, Navy
The navy deployed its warship INS Tabar to assist the vessel. (File Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 2:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian Navy contained a fire on board a Palau-flagged tanker in the North Arabian Sea and ensured safety of 14 of the vessel's Indian crew members.

The Navy swung into action and launched the fire-fighting operation after receiving a distress call from the vessel on Sunday.

The vessel reported a major fire in its engine room while operating approximately 80 nautical miles east of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"The Indian Navy undertook a high-risk fire fighting and rescue operation on-board Palau-flagged tanker MT Yi Cheng 6 on June 29 in the North Arabian Sea, successfully stabilising the situation and ensuring the safety of 14 Indian crew members," according to an Indian readout.

The navy deployed its warship INS Tabar to assist the vessel.

"Responding swiftly, INS Tabar proceeded at maximum speed to provide assistance," the Navy said in the readout. It said seven crew members were immediately evacuated to INS Tabar using the ship's boats.

"No injuries were reported, and all crew were examined by Tabar's medical team. The remaining crew members, including the master, stayed on board to assist with fire containment," it added.

A six-member team of fire fighters from INS Tabar was deployed to contain the fire.

"Initial fire fighting efforts from the Indian Naval personnel and ship's crew resulted in considerable reduction in intensity of the fire with smoke restricted to the engine room," the Navy said.

"The fire fighting effort was further reinforced with 13 additional Indian Navy personnel (5 officers and 8 sailors)."

"Sustained efforts by the Indian Navy's firefighting team along with crew members have successfully brought the fire under control," it said.

The Navy said INS Tabar remains in the vicinity of the vessel for continued support.

"The valiant effort of Indian Naval personnel has ensured safety of the ship along with all Indian crew members. This incident once again highlights Indian Navy's rapid response capability, operational preparedness, humanitarian approach to maritime safety," it noted.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Former MLC, ABVP veteran, Ramchander Rao elected as Telangana BJP president

97,000 persons convicted in UP under 'operation conviction' since 2023

No fuel for old vehicles in Delhi from today: Here is what to know

Bengaluru stampede: IPS officer's suspension order quashed by tribunal

Airline gets bomb threat email; nothing suspicious found at Pune airport

Topics :Indian Navyfire safetyFire accident

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story