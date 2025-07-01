Indian Navy contains fire on board Palau-flagged tanker with 14 Indian crew

The Indian Navy contained a fire on board a Palau-flagged tanker in the North Arabian Sea and ensured safety of 14 of the vessel's Indian crew members.

The Navy swung into action and launched the fire-fighting operation after receiving a distress call from the vessel on Sunday.

The vessel reported a major fire in its engine room while operating approximately 80 nautical miles east of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"The Indian Navy undertook a high-risk fire fighting and rescue operation on-board Palau-flagged tanker MT Yi Cheng 6 on June 29 in the North Arabian Sea, successfully stabilising the situation and ensuring the safety of 14 Indian crew members," according to an Indian readout.

The navy deployed its warship INS Tabar to assist the vessel. "Responding swiftly, INS Tabar proceeded at maximum speed to provide assistance," the Navy said in the readout. It said seven crew members were immediately evacuated to INS Tabar using the ship's boats. "No injuries were reported, and all crew were examined by Tabar's medical team. The remaining crew members, including the master, stayed on board to assist with fire containment," it added. A six-member team of fire fighters from INS Tabar was deployed to contain the fire.