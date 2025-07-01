Home / India News / Former MLC, ABVP veteran, Ramchander Rao elected as Telangana BJP president

Rao was the only candidate to file his nomination for the state unit president post and his election was announced today

ramchander rao, telangana bjp president
The appointment of Rao is seen as a move aimed at strengthening the party's ideological and organisational base in the state. (Photo: X @N_RamchanderRao)
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Former MLC N Ramchander Rao, an ABVP veteran and senior advocate, on Tuesday was announced as the new president of the BJP in Telangana, succeeding Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, who acted as returning officer of the election, handed over the appointment letter to Rao. 

"I declare that Ramachander Rao was unanimously elected as Telangana BJP president," Karandlaje said at a function held here.

BJP senior leaders, including Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar congratulated Rao.

The appointment of Rao is seen as a move aimed at strengthening the party's ideological and organisational base in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

