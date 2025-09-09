Cabinet okays Hudco loan of ₹2,000 cr for projects in Sambhajinagar, Nagpur

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday cleared a approval to raise Rs 2,000 crore from the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (Hudco) under the Urban Infrastructure Development Loan Scheme to help municipal bodies mobilise matching funds for infrastructure projects.

The decision will enable Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation to access Rs 822.22 crore for a water supply project, Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority to raise Rs 268.84 crore for four sewage treatment projects, and Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation to get Rs 116.28 crore for a water supply project. The scheme is designed to ensure that projects under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0, Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, Maharashtra Suvarna Jayanti Nagarothhan Maha Abhiyan and other state/central initiatives do not stall due to lack of funds. Repair funds for two minor irrigation projects in Murtizapur taluka of Akola district were sanctioned in the cabinet, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.