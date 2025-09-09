Home / India News / 400 scientists worked 24x7 during Operation Sindoor, says Isro chief

400 scientists worked 24x7 during Operation Sindoor, says Isro chief

"During Operation Sindoor, all satellites were working 24x7 perfectly, enabling all requirements," he said

V Narayanan, ISRO Chairman
Under the Gaganyaan project, ISRO plans to carry out three uncrewed missions, the first expected in December this year. This will be followed by two more unmanned missions. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

More than 400 scientists worked round-the-clock to provide support using earth observation and communication satellites during Operation Sindoor, ISRO chairperson V Narayanan said on Tuesday.

The space agency provided satellite data from its spacecraft for national security requirements, Narayanan said in his address at the 52nd National Management Convention of the All India Management Association (AIMA).

"During Operation Sindoor, all satellites were working 24x7 perfectly, enabling all requirements," he said.

"Over 400 scientists were working 24x7, full-time and all the satellites used for earth observation and communication were working perfectly during the mission," the ISRO chief added.

The role of the space sector in armed conflicts came into sharp focus during Operation Sindoor, which saw extensive use of drones and loitering munitions and tested the capabilities of air defence systems such as indigenously developed Akash Teer.

According to Narayanan, ISRO has completed 7,700 ground tests under the Gaganyaan project that plans to achieve India's maiden human spaceflight by 2027. Besides, 2,300 more tests are planned under the project before carrying out the human spaceflight.

Under the Gaganyaan project, ISRO plans to carry out three uncrewed missions, the first expected in December this year. This will be followed by two more unmanned missions.

The space agency has secured approvals for carrying out two crewed missions under the Gaganyaan project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tasked ISRO with setting up India's own space station by 2035 and landing an Indian astronaut on the moon by 2040.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Karisma Kapoor's kids move HC; seek share in father Sunjay Kapur's assets

Wife cannot be denied maintenance for applying after divorce plea: Delhi HC

NIA conducts multi-state raids in ISIS-linked terror conspiracy case

Vice-presidential election LIVE updates: Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi cast their vote

Delhi CM Secretariat, Maulana Azad Medical College get bomb threat

Topics :ISROOperation Sindoor

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story