Karisma Kapoor's kids move HC; seek share in father Sunjay Kapur's assets

The two children of deceased businessman Sunjay Kapur and Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor, Samaira and Kiaan, have now moved the Delhi High Court, seeking a share in their late father's ₹30,000 crore assets, Bar and Bench reported.

The siblings have accused Priya Kapur (third wife of Sunjay Kapur) of forging his will and trying to gain complete control over his assets. Samaira and Kiaan, represented by their mother, moved the court today, arguing that they have been wrongfully excluded from their late father's estate by Priya Kapur after the businessman died earlier in June this year after suffering a heart attack while playing a polo match in London.

The lawsuit names Priya Kapur, her son, his mother Rani Kapur, and the purported executor of the will, Shradha Suri Marwah, as defendants. Central to the dispute is Kapur's will, dated March 21, 2025, which reportedly leaves Sunjay Kapur's personal estate to his third wife. Karisma Kapoor was married to Sunjay Kapur for 13 years between 2003 and 2016 before getting a divorce. Their kids have claimed that Priya Kapur conspired with two of her associates, Dinesh Agarwal and Nitin Sharma, to hide Kapur's will for more than seven weeks before it was revealed to the family at a meeting in July.

The suit stated, "The Plaintiffs submit that the purported will allegedly executed by the Plaintiffs’ father is not a legal and valid document, is forged and fabricated, and in any event surrounded by suspicious circumstances. It is for this reason that neither the original of the Alleged Purported Will has been shown to the Plaintiffs nor a copy of the Alleged Purported Will has been provided." The plea also claims that Priya Kapur's conduct shows an attempt to "usurp full control" over her late husband's estate. Samaira and Kiaan have asked the Delhi High Court to declare them as Class I legal heirs and to issue a petition decree, granting each of them a one-fifth share of their father’s assets.