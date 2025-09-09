Karisma Kapoor's kids move HC; seek share in father Sunjay Kapur's assets

The two children of deceased businessman Sunjay Kapur and Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor, Samaira and Kiaan, have now moved the Delhi High Court, seeking a share in their late father's ₹30,000 crore assets, Bar and Bench reported.
The siblings have accused Priya Kapur (third wife of Sunjay Kapur) of forging his will and trying to gain complete control over his assets. Samaira and Kiaan, represented by their mother, moved the court today, arguing that they have been wrongfully excluded from their late father's estate by Priya Kapur after the businessman died earlier in June this year after suffering a heart attack while playing a polo match in London.
The lawsuit names Priya Kapur, her son, his mother Rani Kapur, and the purported executor of the will, Shradha Suri Marwah, as defendants. Central to the dispute is Kapur's will, dated March 21, 2025, which reportedly leaves Sunjay Kapur's personal estate to his third wife.
Karisma Kapoor was married to Sunjay Kapur for 13 years between 2003 and 2016 before getting a divorce. Their kids have claimed that Priya Kapur conspired with two of her associates, Dinesh Agarwal and Nitin Sharma, to hide Kapur's will for more than seven weeks before it was revealed to the family at a meeting in July.
The suit stated, "The Plaintiffs submit that the purported will allegedly executed by the Plaintiffs’ father is not a legal and valid document, is forged and fabricated, and in any event surrounded by suspicious circumstances. It is for this reason that neither the original of the Alleged Purported Will has been shown to the Plaintiffs nor a copy of the Alleged Purported Will has been provided."
The plea also claims that Priya Kapur's conduct shows an attempt to "usurp full control" over her late husband's estate. Samaira and Kiaan have asked the Delhi High Court to declare them as Class I legal heirs and to issue a petition decree, granting each of them a one-fifth share of their father’s assets.
Seeking interim relief, they have also urged the court to freeze all personal assets belonging to Sunjay Kapur until the matter is resolved.
Soon after Sunjay Kapur's death, his third wife, Priya Kapur, was appointed as Sona Comstar's director. However, Rani Kapur, the mother of Sunjay and former chairperson of the Sona group, alleged that while their family grieved the death of Sunjay Kapur, some people saw this as an opportunity to wrest control and usurp their family legacy.
She further alleged coercion and denied gaining access to key records, adding that shortly after her son's death, she was forced to sign documents without being informed of their contents. She stated that she has been denied access to accounts and key company records as well.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.