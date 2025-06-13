CAG engaging CA firms will not compromise auditor's independence, says ICAI

Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI on Friday said the engagement of CA firms by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) will not compromise the independence of the apex auditor.

The comments from ICAI comes in the backdrop of Madurai MP S Venkatesan (CPM) writing a letter to President Droupadi Murmu objecting to the CAG's plan to hire CA firms for auditing of central autonomous bodies will strengthen the auditing process.

In a detailed statement, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) said the engagement of CA firms by the CAG is in no way a compromise of its independence or constitutional function.