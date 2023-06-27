CAG to conduct audit into 'irregularities' in Delhi CM residence renovation

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India will conduct a special audit into alleged "irregularities and violations" in the "reconstruction" of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, Raj Niwas officials said on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had recommended the special CAG audit after taking note of a letter it received on May 24, officials at Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's office said.

The letter was received from the LG office and it pointed out "gross and prima facie financial irregularities" in the "reconstruction" of the chief minister's official residence, they claimed.

No immediate reaction was available from the CM's office or the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.