CAIT, ADSEI come together to empower 500,000 women entrepreneurs in 1 year

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), in partnership with the Association of Direct Selling Entities of India (ADSEI), organised a mega 'National Women Entrepreneurs Conclave' on March 8, at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi. The event, attended by over 10,000 women entrepreneurs, hailing from ordinary families was inaugurated by Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

CAIT Secretary General and BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal announced that in partnership with ADSEI and other trade bodies across India, the association will economically and socially empower 500,000 women entrepreneurs in the next year, under the mentorship of its advisor & former Union Minister Smt. Smriti Irani.

Addressing the gathering, CM Dhami praised CAIT and ADSEI initiatives in fostering women’s entrepreneurship and said that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the BJP is committed to empowering women across all sectors.

Focus on women entrepreneurs

Participating in the event, former Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani, extended her best wishes on International Women’s Day. Addressing the gathering, she said "Today, I urge the direct selling companies of India and the women entrepreneurs present here to set an ambitious goal—elevating the direct selling industry from its current value of ₹25,000 crores to ₹2 trillion in the next eight years."

"This vision is not just a target but a movement that will strengthen India's economic foundation and create countless opportunities for women-led businesses. To mark the beginning of this new era in direct selling, I have asked eight leading direct selling companies to support eight nominated women entrepreneurs by awarding them ₹1,08,000 each. This initiative symbolises our collective commitment to fostering financial independence and growth among women in the business sector," she said.

Sanjeev kumar, president of ADSEI, said that the event marks a historic milestone in celebrating the incredible spirit and determination of hard working women entrepreneurs. "This mega event, organised in collaboration with CAIT, is a testament to the growing role of women in India's entrepreneurial ecosystem. With over 10,000 participants, we are witnessing a powerful movement towards financial independence and self-reliance. ADSEI remains committed to empowering women entrepreneurs and fostering an inclusive, growth-oriented business environment," he said.

Collaboration with govt schemes

The joint initiative by CAIT and ADSEI will integrate with key government schemes such as ‘Lakhpati Didi’ and other flagship programmes of the central government, according to a press release by the trade bodies. This will ensure financial independence for women entrepreneurs. The programme will be powered by Common Service Centre (CSC) of the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MEITY) to facilitate digital and financial inclusion.

Addressing the gathering, Khandelwal said that PM Modi’s vision for women-led development is shaping a progressive and inclusive India. "Under his leadership, India has prioritised gender equality, economic empowerment, and inclusive growth, ensuring that women have a strong voice in shaping the nation’s future," he said.